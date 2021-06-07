 Skip to main content

Prep softball: West Albany's Presley Jantzi picked 5A player of the year
Prep softball: West Albany's Presley Jantzi picked 5A player of the year

West Albany senior Presley Jantzi was named the 5A softball state player of the year. The Bulldogs finished the season 14-4 overall and 9-0 in conference play.

West Albany senior infielder Presley Jantzi was named the 5A softball player of the year by a vote of the state’s coaches.

West Albany senior pitcher McKenzie Kosmicki and Lebanon junior utility/designated player Trinity Holden joined Jantzi on the all-state first team.

Area players selected to the second team were Corvallis senior utility/DP Piper Love, West Albany senior infielders Ellie Babbitt and Riley Ramirez and Lebanon junior catcher Laurel Guigan.

Wilsonville junior Maddie Erickson was selected state pitcher of the year. West Albany’s Ryan Borde shared coach of the year honors with Pendleton’s Tim Cary.

Jantzi, also the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year, led all of 5A with a .661 batting average, 39 hits and 35 runs scored, while ranking second in RBIs (35) and stolen bases (16), third in home runs (6) and on base percentage (.704), fourth in slugging (1.204) and fifth in doubles (10).

She is a three-time first-team all-state honoree and continue her playing career at Montana.

Kosmicki, a right-hander, tied for the state lead with 12 wins and had a state-best 12 complete games. She finished the year 12-3 with 92 strikeouts in a state-high 100 innings pitched.

Among all pitchers, Kosmicki tied for the state lead in RBIs (28), hits (30) and doubles (7), while finishing second with a .476 batting average and four home runs. She will play at Mt. Hood Community College next season.

Holden batted .641 with six home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 20 RBIs and 2 runs scored. She played both first base and shortstop for the Warriors.

