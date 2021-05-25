Prep softball: Warriors wrap up season with walk-off victory

The Lebanon High softball team ended its season in dramatic fashion last Wednesday night.
The Warriors faced off against visiting Dallas in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel. The Warriors did not have a hit entering the seventh inning and trailed 1-0.
Freshman Alexis Mulligan finally broke through with one out in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a hard drive down the line past the Dallas first baseman. Coach Mardy Benedict then sent in pinch runner Grace Baxter-Stough, who immediately stole second.
Junior Trinity Holden was at the plate and she knew a single was enough to tie the game and potentially force extra innings. Instead, Holden took a belt-high pitch over the right-field fence for a walk-off two-run home run which led to mayhem as the Warriors celebrated at home plate.
Holden said it was the first walk-off home run she has ever hit. The key, however, was Mulligan’s single.
“When she got on we all went crazy,” Holden said. “We knew that we had to take advantage of it.”
Holden said she was thinking during her at-bat that all she needed to do was hit the ball to the right side and trust that her teammate could get home. But the Dallas pitcher left a pitch a little bit high and even though it was on the outer half of the plate, Holden was comfortable that she could drive it to the opposite field.
“There’s some balls that you just see and you know ‘I’m going to get this ball.’ That was that pitch right there,” Holden said.
Sophomore pitcher Alivia Holden and a stout defense kept the Warriors in the game. Holden allowed just three hits and the Warrior defense took away some of the Dragons’ opportunities.
Benedict said this was the type of defensive performance the coaches had been seeking all season. In the third inning shortstop Mulligan made a diving stop of a ground ball to the hole. The runner reached safely, but if Mulligan had not kept the ball in the infield it might have been a double.
Then in the fifth inning, left fielder Tori Viellieux made a running catch on a line drive that would have definitely resulted in a double and perhaps a triple.
“We’ve been talking about this all season because we had the potential,” Benedict said. “We’re young, we’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they’re learning.”
The Warriors also benefited from what could have been a very dangerous play. A Dallas batter hit a hard shot straight back at Alivia Holden in the circle, but the pitcher managed to get her glove up just in time. The ball hit the tip of the glove, ricocheted into her forehead and then went straight up in the air toward second baseman Christine Berg, who made the catch for the unusual out.
“I saw it coming back at me and tried to get my glove up as fast as I could,” Alivia Holden said.
The Warriors wrap up their season with a record of 7-9, 4-5 in the Mid-Willamette Conference. There are no seniors on the varsity roster and the team expects to contend next year.
“We’re gonna progress next year, get excited and say ‘Hey, let’s get more,’” Benedict said. “It’s going to be competitive. We have, potentially, everybody to come back if they choose to work hard and get after it. It’s going to be competitive for spots. That will make us even better.”