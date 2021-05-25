Prep softball: Warriors wrap up season with walk-off victory

“There’s some balls that you just see and you know ‘I’m going to get this ball.’ That was that pitch right there,” Holden said.

Sophomore pitcher Alivia Holden and a stout defense kept the Warriors in the game. Holden allowed just three hits and the Warrior defense took away some of the Dragons’ opportunities.

Benedict said this was the type of defensive performance the coaches had been seeking all season. In the third inning shortstop Mulligan made a diving stop of a ground ball to the hole. The runner reached safely, but if Mulligan had not kept the ball in the infield it might have been a double.

Then in the fifth inning, left fielder Tori Viellieux made a running catch on a line drive that would have definitely resulted in a double and perhaps a triple.

“We’ve been talking about this all season because we had the potential,” Benedict said. “We’re young, we’ve got a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they’re learning.”