Prep roundup: West Albany beats Tigard at Mountainside baseball tournament

West Albany High improved to 3-1-1 on the season with Wednesday’s 5-2 win against Tigard at the Mountainside baseball tournament in Beaverton.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Grant in a Thursday tournament game and then take on McMinnville at home on Monday.
Other baseball scores: Sprague 21, South Albany 1; Warrenton 4, Scio 3; South Umpqua 8, Scio 6; Santiam 12, Harrisburg/Mohawk 1 (5)
Softball scores: Harrisburg/Mohawk 13, Amity 8
