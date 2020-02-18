Prep roundup: Warriors knock off top-ranked Foxes

Lebanon used a tenacious defensive effort to take a 47-42 win against Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game on Friday night.
The Foxes were No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings going into the game.
“They beat us by 20 at their place and we just didn’t play a complete game, so our big goal was to come out and play 32 minutes,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.
Lebanon led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at the half.
“Our big focus was on defense,” Benedict said. “We were able to get a lead and hold off the runs that they made.”
Freshman Hallie Jo Miller got the start and had a career game with 18 points.
“She was outstanding at both ends of the court,” Benedict said.
Haley Hargis added 11 points.
“They cut into the lead in third and we answered with some big perimeter shots by Hargis and (Mary) Workman,” Benedict said. “We had girls stepping up along the way. It was a great team effort.”
Lebanon (13-5, 9-2) was scheduled to host South Albany on Tuesday.
East Linn Christian
The Eagles wrapped up their season with two Central Valley Conference contests. ELCA defeated Oakridge 43-24 on Feb. 11 and then fell to Monroe 62-25 on Friday.
ELCA ends the year with a record of 7-17 overall, 3-11 in league.
Boys basketball
The Lebanon Warriors had only one league contest last week, falling 90-26 to Silverton on Friday.
Lebanon (5-14, 2-9 Mid-Willamette Conference) was scheduled to play at South Albany on Tuesday and will travel to play Central on Friday.
East Linn Christian
The Eagles have qualified for Central Valley Conference playoffs by finishing fourth in the league standings.
East Linn Christian downed Umpqua Valley Christian in a non-league game on Feb. 11 by the score of 72-59. The Eagles lost their regular season finale at Monroe 60-59 on Friday.
The Eagles (11-13, 6-6 CVC) are scheduled to host fifth-placed Regis (10-15, 4-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 18 on the ELCA campus.