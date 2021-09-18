 Skip to main content

Prep roundup: Lebanon High earns win at Central
Senior running back Brayden Burton scored three touchdowns Friday as the Lebanon High football team defeated Central, 32-21, in Independence.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before the Warriors struck back. Burton scored on a 13-yard run to get Lebanon on the board and then added a 2-yard scoring run late in the opening quarter. 

Lebanon went for 2-point conversions after both scores, but was unsuccessful and trailed 14-12 going into halftime.

Central running back Kohler Hernandez scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter and the PAT pushed the Panthers' lead to 21-12.

But the Warrior defense held Central scoreless the rest of the way and the offense began to put drives together. Lebanon quarterback Andreus Smith scored two short running touchdowns to give the Warriors a 25-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Burton then put the game away with an 85-yard touchdown run. Burton finished the game with 193 yards rushing on 15 carries. Smith kept the ball 14 times for 75 yards and added 134 yards passing, completing 9 of 17 attempts.

Receiver Colton Vandetta caught five passes for 71 yards.

Lebanon (1-2, 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host South Albany on Friday.

Other results

Silverton 14, South Albany 2; Sweet Home 14, Madras 13; Scio 28, Harrisburg 0; Jefferson 32, Toledo 22; Monroe 60, Oakridge 6; Creswell 34, Central Linn 12; Alsea 32, Jewell 24

Water polo

The West Albany boys played two games Friday at the Parkrose tournament, defeating David Douglas, 17-4, and the Lakeridge 'B' team 16-1.

Against David Douglas, the Bulldogs limited the Scots to six shots on goal.  Jack Ames led all scorers with five goals. Conner Dickerson and Braiden Hamilton each scored three goals. Jordan Stadstad, Nash Bending, Trenton Worden, and Luke Hayes scored two goals each.  

In the win over the Lakeridge squad, Worden scored a game-high three goals. Dickerson, Bending, Ames, and Jace Huskey each scored two goals.  Stadstad, Hamilton, Kaden Knoll, Tyson Ames, and Hayes also scored.  

The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0 league) play Grant High on Saturday, at the Parkrose tournament.  

