Prep roundup: Crescent Valley splits volleyball twin bill
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Crescent Valley splits volleyball twin bill

091121-cgt-spt-CV Volleyball

Crescent Valley's Isabella Jacobson (14) and Crescent Valley's Leah Mattson (12) block a hit by Lebanon's Trinity Holden (10) Thursday night. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Crescent Valley High split a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference matches on Thursday night at West Albany High.

The Raiders swept Lebanon 25-14, 25-18, 25-15.

Bella Jacobson led the way with 11 kills, two blocks and seven digs. Dani Street added six aces, two assists and 12 digs; Taelyn Bentley had six kills, three blocks and a dig; and Kamden Mitchell finished with three kills, 19 assists and six digs.

The Raiders then fell to the host Bulldogs. Set scores were 25-9, 28-26, 25-23 for West Albany.

Jacobson had 12 kills, nine digs, a block and an ace. Mitchell had three kills, two blocks, 16 assists and five digs. Sophia Terwilliger had seven seven kills, a block block and four digs.

Kara Paterson contributed two assists and 15 digs, and Madison Heagney had an ace, five kills, a block, nine assists and six digs.

In the other matchup, West Albany swept Lebanon 25-23, 25-16, 25-7.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0) will play Thursday at North Salem. Lebanon (1-3, 1-3) will play Saturday at the South Eugene tournament. Crescent Valley (3-2, 2-1) will host North Salem on Tuesday.

SC 3, Dayton 0

Macey Hughes had 10 kills and 20 digs as Santiam Christian swept visiting Dayton 25-13, 25-11, 25-15.

Maddie Fields also had 10 for the Eagles and Elise Linderman had five kills. Joya Euhus and Tayla Yost each had four blocks, and Ashlynn Davis had four blocks and 27 assists.

SC (4-0) will play at the Cascade Tournament this week with an opening match against Cottage Grove.

Monroe 3, Oakland 0

Monroe won in straight sets at Oakland, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8.

Bella Gamache had 12 kills and 11 digs for the Dragons and Sarah Thompson had 13 digs and five aces. Emily Hull had a team-high nine assists and three aces and Maddie Gamache had six kills and three aces.

Monroe (3-2, 2-0 Central Valley Conference) will play Tuesday at Regis.

Other results

Dallas 3, South Albany 0; Silverton 3, South Albany 0; Central 3, Corvallis 2; Sweet Home 3, Philomath 0; Sutherlin 3, Harrisburg 2; Lowell 3, Jefferson 0; Central Linn 3, ELCA 0

Girls soccer

West Albany defeated visiting Hood River Valley, 3-0.

Lily Ruiz opened the scoring in the 13th minute with an assist from Monica Kloess.

Jenna Sally scored an unassisted goal in the 16th minute to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Ruiz scored again in the 42nd minute, with Kloess once again recording the assist.

The Bulldogs (2-1) will play Thursday at McNary.

Other results

Gladstone 3, Philomath 1; Santiam Christian 4, Westside Christian 1

