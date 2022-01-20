 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Prep roundup: Bulldogs get past Foxes in wrestling dual

  • Updated
  • 0
Print

West Albany’s David Cumpiano (106 pounds), Derrek Sossie (145), Julian Gaitland (160), Boden Lindberg (182) and Joe Wagner (195) all won by fall Wednesday in the Bulldogs’ 42-36 Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling home dual meet win against Silverton.

Central 72, Corvallis 12

Jack Sabee-Paulson (145, by fall) and Johnson Anders (120, injury) got wins for the Spartans in the MWC home loss.

Dallas 36, Lebanon 6

Darius Freeman (138) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) were winners for the Warriors in the MWC loss at South Albany. The triangular’s other results weren’t available.

Philomath 39, Stayton 35

Cameron McConnell (113), Benjamin Hernandez (120), Blake Niemann (126) and Blaise Pindell (170) had pins for the Warriors in the road win. Jared Gerding (182) added a victory by decision.

Girls basketball

People are also reading…

Central Linn took 3A third-ranked Sutherlin to overtime Wednesday before falling 66-62 at home in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Maya Rowland had 24 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to an extra period, for the Cobras. Central Linn (9-3), ranked third in 2A, returns to Central Valley Conference play Friday at Regis.

Sutherlin (14-1) is coached by former Cobras coach Josh Grotting. With Sutherlin, Grotting has won five 4A state titles and finished state runner-up twice.

Boys basketball score: Harrisburg 60, La Pine 42

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

More high school sports coverage

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News