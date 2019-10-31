Santiam Christian freshman Benjamin Bourne won the 3A Special District 2 cross-country race Thursday at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park.
Bourne completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 26.6 seconds to lead the Eagles to second place in the team standings and a berth in next week’s state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Santiam Christian’s Colin Longballa (seventh, 18:23) and Austin Bradford (eighth, 18:25) were next for the Eagles. Scio’s Luke Jones was ninth (18:39) and Harrisburg’s Korban Lang 12th (19:24) to lead their teams to fourth and fifth respectively.
The top two teams and first five individuals qualify for state.
2A/1A boys
East Linn Christian junior Brandon Williams won his district race in 16:35 and the Eagles claimed the team title at Cheadle Lake Park.
Teammate Ethan Slayden was seventh in 17:35.
Central Linn’s Hayden Glenn (10th, 18:02) and Jefferson’s Simon Oien (27th, 19:15) were their teams’ first finishers. Central Linn was fifth and Jefferson ninth.
The top four teams and first five individuals qualified for state.
3A/2A/1A girls
Central Linn freshman Gemma Rowland was fourth overall in 21:03 to lead the Cobras to the district team title at Cheadle Lake Park.
Central Linn scored 70, edging Kennedy by five points. The Cobras’ Jenna Neal was sixth in 21:10.
Scio freshman Athena Lau was second overall in 20:41. Santiam Christian’s Ann Livingston was 17th (22:54), Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghean 18th (22:57) and East Linn Christian’s Audrey Murray 20th (23:03), Jefferson’s Diana Escamilla 60th (25:59) to lead their teams.
Santiam Christian was fifth, East Linn seventh, Harrisburg eighth, Scio 11th and Jefferson incomplete.
The top four teams and first five individuals qualified for state.
GIRLS SOCCER SCORE: Corvallis 2, Marist 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.