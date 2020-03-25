Prep girls basketball: Warriors look back

Ellie Croco’s senior season did not start or finish the way she would have liked.

The Lebanon High standout was the Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year as a junior and led the Warriors to their first ever outright league title during the regular season.

But shortly after last season ended, Croco suffered a serious knee injury which required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation. As play began last fall, Croco’s status was uncertain.

In addition, she and fellow senior Mary Workman were the top two returners from a squad that lost four key players from its rotation to graduation. Returning to the 5A state tournament would require finding chemistry with a talented, but unproven, group of younger players.

Despite these difficulties, the Warriors had an outstanding year, going 13-3 in Mid-Willamette Conference play to finish second in league behind Silverton (15-1). Lebanon then won its 5A first-round playoff game, 55-27, over visiting Pendleton.

At the 5A state tournament, Lebanon lost its opener to third-seeded Wilsonville 49-29, but bounced back to defeat Corvallis 49-33 in the consolation round.

That put the Warriors in position to play for fourth place against Churchill. Win or lose, the squad had advanced further than the year before when Lebanon lost both of its games at the state tournament.

With a win in that game, Lebanon would also have surpassed its performance in the 2014 state tournament when the team placed fifth. But before the game could be played, the rapidly growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 led state athletics officials to suspend play in the tournament. The Warriors would not get to play for fourth place.