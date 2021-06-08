Prep girls basketball: Eagles off to best start in 20 years

Junior Moriah Jayne, a 6-foot-post, led the Eagles with a game-high 13 points. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Garber added seven points and senior guard Ellie Roth scored six points.

“We found the hot hand early and rode it through,” coach Scott Roth said of Jayne.

Jayne had a size advantage in the lane and her teammates consistently found her for high-percentage attempts. Jayne said she knew it was going to be a good game when she saw that Lowell’s post was attempting to front her and deny the entry pass. Jayne was confident that her teammates could find her with passes over the top.

“It’s great. We’ve got lots of trust on this team,” Jayne said. “It’s been a crazy year and we’re really happy that we’re coming back so strong.”

The Eagles were scheduled to host Central Linn on Tuesday, June 8, and will then play four consecutive road games before hosting Oakland on June 17. The Eagles are currently a half-game behind Regis in the Central Valley Conference standings.

Roth is pleased with the way this team is coming together and is excited to see what it can achieve.

“I really like this team. In the past, at a small school, you might have one or two that are standouts. This team is very unselfish. In our six games, we’ve had four or five different leading scorers. We’ve been taking what the defense gives us. Tonight, it was Mo’s turn to shine,” Roth said.

