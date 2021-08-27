Prep football: Youth movements in place at Santiam Christian and Harrisburg

Two years ago, Santiam Christian went 13-0 and won the state 3A championship with a 41-34 victory over Hidden Valley.
The Eagles were set to return a big senior class with dreams of earning back-to-back state titles. Unfortunately, the team never got that opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020-21 season and when the abbreviated spring schedule was announced it was clear there would not be a full playoff.
“That was really demoralizing,” said head coach Matt Bain. “The whole thing took its toll. That was a team that definitely would have been shooting high, but to take the season out really took the legs out from under them.”
The Eagles rolled through the spring season with a 5-1 record, giving that senior class with one final opportunity to play high school football.
While they didn’t get the ending they might have hoped for, senior Jackson Risinger said the impact of that title-winning squad is still being felt.
“We had really good leaders and they showed what good football was like to play,” Risinger said.
He said the players kept up a positive attitude despite knowing they couldn’t reach their ultimate goal during that spring season.
“That was the hardest part of last year, knowing we couldn’t defend our title again,” Risinger said, adding that “It was great just playing with the guys. Our team environment was very good.”
Now he is trying to show that same leadership on a squad that is clearly in a transitional year. The Eagles lost 17 players to graduation, star running back Marcus Fullbright.
Bain believes the pieces are on hand to fill those holes, but it may take some time for the team to build its own identity.
“We’ll be a pretty young team this year. We’ve got some good players, a lot of good kids that are working hard and really learning. But we’ll be reshaping a lot of stuff,” Bain said. “We’ll have both freshman and sophomore kids start. We’ll be a team that will definitely be improving by the time we hit mid to late season. We’ll be pretty young, we’ll be on a learning curve, but we’ll definitely be getting there.”
Bain is counting on Risinger to be a difference maker for the Eagles at wide receiver with his explosiveness on the outside. At quarterback, SC will start junior Jared Mehlschau.
“Good kid, real smart. He’s going to be a good leader,” Bain said.
Junior Campbell Henderson is a returning starter on the line and will be counted on to anchor a young group.
The Eagles open the season with a pair of tough non-conference games against Amity and Kennedy. Once league play opens, Bain expects tough matchups with Junction City, La Pine, Junction City, La Pine and Siuslaw.
“They’re all going to be good,” Bain said.
One team in Special District 2 Santiam Christian will not face is Harrisburg. That program is trying to make a fresh start under first-year head coach Chase Beach after going winless during the spring campaign.
Beach has previously served as an assistant coach at Willamette High in Eugene and at Cottage Grove. Beach is in his early days of team building in Harrisburg and is experiencing the transition from assistant to head coach.
“There are challenges you can’t prepare for as an assistant. As an assistant you can focus on fundamentals and player development and preparing to win games. When you’re the head coach, you realize you’ve got to put your stamp on things and you have to be the architect to put those pieces in place,” Beach said.
There are expected to be 24 players on the roster for Harrisburg’s opening game against Creswell. Beach hopes the program can grow in the future, but he thinks the right players are on the team now to build that foundation.
“Right now, we want to build that core. We’ve got 24 kids in that locker room and they’re going to be that core that changes this around,” Beach said.
The Eagles have two returning seniors on the roster in Britt Murray and Daniel Moir. Murray is a tight end/defensive end. Moir is a lineman and, Beach jokes, an assistant offensive line coach.
“Those two have been very instrumental for me, they’re my two seniors. They’ve done anything that is asked,” Beach said.
Also returning is junior Bryson Cannaday who also plays on the offensive and defensive lines.
Several key roles on the team will be filled by sophomores.
“We do have some talented sophomores. Parker Hughes is looking to make a lot of plays on the outside. Jack Lidbeck is our starting quarterback. He’s young, he’s raw, but he has … the most potential I’ve seen in a long time,” Beach said.
Beach said it will soon be no secret that Harrisburg’s workhorse back is sophomore Devin Martin.
“He’s quick and he’s powerful. He’s a perfect fit for the offense I want to run here. Devin’s going to have a great year,” Beach said.
Beach knows it will take time to build a winning culture at Harrisburg but he is excited about facing the challenge of making football an enticing option on campus.
“The biggest thing for us has been recruiting the halls. Trying to get kids out here. The best way I know to do that is we’ve got to win some football games, find some success. We’ve got to show them how much fun we’re having out here. Hopefully within the next year or two, as we start building this thing, more and more kids will come out,” Beach said.