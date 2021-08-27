Prep football: Youth movements in place at Santiam Christian and Harrisburg

“Those two have been very instrumental for me, they’re my two seniors. They’ve done anything that is asked,” Beach said.

Also returning is junior Bryson Cannaday who also plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

Several key roles on the team will be filled by sophomores.

“We do have some talented sophomores. Parker Hughes is looking to make a lot of plays on the outside. Jack Lidbeck is our starting quarterback. He’s young, he’s raw, but he has … the most potential I’ve seen in a long time,” Beach said.

Beach said it will soon be no secret that Harrisburg’s workhorse back is sophomore Devin Martin.

“He’s quick and he’s powerful. He’s a perfect fit for the offense I want to run here. Devin’s going to have a great year,” Beach said.

Beach knows it will take time to build a winning culture at Harrisburg but he is excited about facing the challenge of making football an enticing option on campus.

“The biggest thing for us has been recruiting the halls. Trying to get kids out here. The best way I know to do that is we’ve got to win some football games, find some success. We’ve got to show them how much fun we’re having out here. Hopefully within the next year or two, as we start building this thing, more and more kids will come out,” Beach said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.