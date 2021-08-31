Prep football: West Albany aiming for return to power game

West Albany football has left its mark the past decade-plus with size and strength up front on both sides of the ball and a powerful running game.

With a large number of returners filling those roles this season, coach Brian Mehl has confidence that his team can return to that brand of Bulldog football as well as the commitment that’s aided in the program’s recent success.

By position, Mehl says the team’s strongest units are the offensive line and the defensive front seven.

“I think that’s something we’re going to hang our hat on for being a strength and for those groups to be the leaders of our football team and hopefully put us in the position of winning some ballgames,” said Mehl, in his eighth season as head coach.

Tackles Carson Benedict and Chase Barnes, guards Juan Garcia and Dakota Monson and center Spencer Hedding make up the all-senior starting five on offense. There is a vast amount of experience there, in addition to some depth behind them. Most of those players also play along the defensive front or on the second level.

“I think that’s going to set us up to being in games consistently, as having that as a good problem to have,” Mehl added.