Prep football: Warriors shut out RedHawks

Two first-quarter touchdowns and a pair of stops in the red zone proved decisive for Lebanon High in a 25-0 victory at South Albany on Friday night.

The victory was the first of the season for the Warriors (1-2), who will face West Albany next week. South Albany (0-3) will play at Corvallis.

The RedHawks had a prime scoring opportunity early in the first quarter but couldn’t take advantage. Lebanon received the opening kickoff but after earning a quick first down, the Warriors fumbled the snap out of the shotgun formation and the RedHawks recovered.

South Albany started the drive on the Warrior 26-yard line and within a few plays had a first and goal at the 2. But the RedHawks fumbled on a run up the middle and the Warriors recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

Junior running back Brayden Burton jump-started the following Warrior drive with a 40-yard run. The possession nearly stalled at that point, but senior quarterback Cole Weber converted on a fourth-and-three with a 4-yard run.

Burton then capped the long drive with a 4-yard scoring run. Weber connected with senior Dane Sipos on the 2-point conversion and the Warriors took an 8-0 lead.