Prep football: Veteran experience has Lebanon aiming for state playoffs

Troy Walker considers himself blessed to be taking over a Lebanon football program with a veteran coaching staff already in place and cupboards that are far from bare when taking a look at the roster.

A Lebanon alum, Walker had a strong turnout for summer workouts and saw 80-plus players show up for the first week of official practice.

Talented players, vast varsity experience and a strong work ethic are the foundations Walker is building from this fall.

“We don’t consider this a rebuilding project by any means,” the coach said. “We’re changing a few things, but the core of what we’re doing is going to remain the same.”

Leading the way for the Warriors is senior tight end/linebacker Waylon Wolfe, whom Walker describes as “a pretty special high school football player and has potential to do some stuff at the next level.

“Just his physicality (Walker estimated Wolfe at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds because official measurements had not been taken). He is just that coach’s kid, super smart, super physical. In the high school game, if you have some size and speed and athleticism and you’re physical, it’s kind of fun to see.”