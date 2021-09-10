Prep football: South Albany dominates after slow start to get to 2-0

South Albany wasn’t playing the brand of football it worked to establish all summer.

Mistakes and penalties throughout the first 18 minutes Friday night kept the RedHawks from finding any traction and allowed North Salem to hang around despite its own share of miscues.

Once South cleaned up what was holding them back, it was full-speed ahead.

A running game led by Tyler Seiber and the RedHawks’ defense powered a stretch of 34 unanswered points in less than two quarters to run away to a 48-21 home win in a nonleague football game.

After a winless season last spring, South is 2-0 for the first time in seven years. A road matchup with current No. 4 Silverton comes next week in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both teams.

But getting that good start was in question early.

South co-head coach Jeff Louber brought his team together on the sideline after a short kickoff and two personal fouls of the verbal variety helped the Vikings (2-1) tie the game again at 14-all on four plays.

As Maxwell Louber, the coach’s son, described it, the message was to stop talking because the officials weren’t going to allow it and get back to playing football.