Prep football: Saxons rally to defeat Warriors

Later in the opening quarter, junior quarterback Andreus Smith found senior wideout Brayden Currey open on the sideline. Currey came down with the reception and sprinted away from a Saxon defender for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

The defense also made key plays early. After a Lebanon fumble gave South Salem good field position, the Warrior defense made a goal-line stand as the Saxons failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

The Lebanon defense did a good job creating turnovers Friday night. Brady Crenshaw had an interception near the goal line on a long pass attempt from from Daschel Smith to Jaxson Watson. Tyler Flores later had an interception at midfield in the second half for the Warriors.

The Saxons answered back with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. South Salem sophomore wideout Justin Lobos scored on a 1-yard dive and on a 49-yard pass. The Warriors held on to 14-13 at halftime after blocking an extra-point attempt.

Lebanon took advantage of a South Salem turnover to stretch the lead early in the third quarter. The Warriors recovered a fumbled snap deep in Saxons territory and two plays later, Burton scored on a 10-yard run. Lebanon’s point-after attempt was blocked and the Warriors carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.