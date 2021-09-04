Prep football roundup: West Albany downs Beaverton, South Albany edges Franklin

The only score in the second half came on a bubble pass from Younger to Tyler Seiber.

South Albany (1-0) hosts North Salem on Friday.

Jefferson 36, Scio 20

Jefferson quarterback Jace Aguilar threw two touchdown passes to Elisha Stelly and also ran for two scores in the win over the visiting Loggers.

Zach Wusstig added a kick return for a touchdown for the Lions (1-0).

Jefferson will host Gervais on Thursday. Scio (0-1) will host Rainier on Friday.

Santiam Christian 20, Amity 16

Junior quarterback Jared Mehlschau threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday night in the Eagles' opening-game victory over visiting Amity.

All three scoring passes were caught by senior receiver Jackson Hughes who ended the game with five catches for 93 yards. Jackson Risinger had six catches for 90 yards.

Santiam Christian (1-0) will play Friday at Kennedy.

Monroe 26, Reedsport 8

Also on Thursday night, Monroe's Brody Ballard ran for 162 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Dragons' victory.