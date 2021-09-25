Prep football: RedHawks survive Warriors' rally

Redhawks offensive coordinator Chad Peck said running the football was a key aspect of the night. Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage and making short but steady gains was all part of the plan.

“That 17-play, 80-yard drive – that was big. That’s what we want to be offensively,” Peck said.

He applauded offensive’s line’s performance, saying they kept everything moving consistently, particularly the wing backs blocking on the edge.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Peck said South Albany wanted to open up the passing game more, but once they got going on the ground it became a matter of grinding the clock down. He added that the receivers, who haven’t had as much action as he would like, are doing a great job blocking downfield.

“From an execution standpoint, we knew they would be very physical and they’re pretty athletic,” Warriors head coach Troy Walker said. “Our defense and special teams played phenomenal, kept us in the ball game.”

Being within two points in the last minutes of the game on the strength of some spectacular plays, including a leaping touchdown reception, Walker said it was a pretty wild emotional roller coaster to finish off the evening. He credited the steady morale of his athletes in the face of adversity.