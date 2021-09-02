Prep football: New coach in Philomath, tradition continues in Scio

“It’s kind of just a weird mix of stuff. We’ll go spread, we’ll go under center. We’ll have a fullback,” Firth said.

Junior running back David Griffith is expected to be the primary ball carrier for the Warriors this season. He missed a couple of games during the spring season due to a shoulder injury, but after his return he helped the team to a 4-2 record during the shortened season.

He likes what he has seen of the new system and thinks it is a good fit for his abilities.

“I think it’s going to work really well. I like the whole scheme, how our line blocks, I feel like it matches with my run style, being able to cut and stuff like that. I think it will create some really good lanes,” Griffith said.

Senior Caleb Jensen will start at quarterback. He was the starter during the spring season but is having to learn the new system. Firth said this offense requires the quarterback to make progression reads that other high school offenses avoid.

Jensen will have a number of talented receivers to target, including 6-6 junior Ty May, who will line up at tight end and as a slot receiver.

“I’m pretty excited about getting him in space and seeing what he can do,” Firth said.