Prep football: Lebanon comes up just short in season-opener

Brayden Burton led Lebanon’s rushing attack with 14 carries for 40 yards. Sipos also finished with 40 yards on three attempts.

“We’re not bad,” Tomlin said. “Their defensive line is probably one of the best I’ve seen in a long time coaching. They gave us some definite fits, but we have some really good linemen and some really good running backs and Cole (Weber) does a good job of putting us in a pretty good position to make plays. I’m pretty pleased with that and that’s something that we always want to tip our hat on.”

Weber also liked what he saw from the offense.

“I like that we had that fire and kept going. We scored on that final drive. That’s what we need, just roll over into our next game. Teammates picked each other up. We’re together as a team, which is I like to see,” he said. “Our young guys are stepping up. We’ve got a whole new line and it’s going to be a work in progress, but I liked that they competed and they’ll get better.”

Tomlin, whose team practiced for three weeks leading up to the game, rattled off positive performances from many areas of the team, including the receivers and linemen.