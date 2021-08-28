Prep football: Crescent Valley looks to build momentum under first-year coach Andrew McClave

Crescent Valley might be small in numbers but not in talent as the Raiders begin the high school football season under first-year head coach Andrew McClave.

The program has enough players to field two teams, which wasn’t the case during a truncated spring season, and McClave says that is a plus.

“We don’t have a ton of depth, that’s a weakness,” the coach said. “But what we have, our first string is really good on both sides of the ball.”

McClave, a former NFL and college coach who played linebacker at UCLA, might be new to the program but not to his players. He coached many of them in basketball or football in youth programs.

As far as team goals for the season, he wants his players to learn and grow, with the desired result of that being on-field success. McClave wants the program “to be something kids want to be a part of.” He’s seen several players return to the program after time away.

Another goal is “to play consistently and play hard every week and give yourself a chance to win every game. There’s no reason that’s not attainable or else we’re simply wasting our time,” McClave said.