All games at 7 p.m. unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
THURSDAY'S GAMES
North Salem at (2) West Albany
Records: North Salem 1-4, 1-4 5A Special District 3; West Albany 5-0, 5-0 SD 3
The Bulldog defense has a shot at its fourth shutout of the season against a team that’s scored 26 combined points in its last three games.
North Salem, which lost 19-14 to McKay last week, got its lone win against Corvallis.
Corvallis at McKay
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Records: Corvallis 1-4, 1-4 5A Special District 3; McKay 2-3, 2-3 SD 3
This is a must-win for the Spartans if they hope to claim a top-five-spot in the Mid-Willamette and a state playoff berth.
But it won’t be easy against the Royal Scots, who have some momentum and now playoff dreams of their own with wins against Lebanon and North Salem.
Philomath at Sweet Home
Records: Philomath 1-4, 0-2 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 1-4, 0-2 SD 3
Both teams will try to turn their seasons around and make a run at one of three state playoff berths for the six-team Special District 3.
Sweet Home has played a strong schedule that includes three top-six 4A teams, including No. 1 and defending state champion Banks. The Huskies have been outscored 89-21 in league.
Philomath has opened league with losses of 23 and 21 points after playing three games decided by nine points for fewer.
Sutherlin at Harrisburg
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Sutherlin 4-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2 North; Harrisburg 2-3, 0-1 SD 2 North
Harrisburg will try to rebound from a 64-8 loss at Siuslaw to open league play. The Eagles have alternated wins and losses this season.
Sutherlin has four straight wins, including last week’s 29-28 victory at La Pine.
Central Linn at Creswell
Records: Central Linn 1-4, 0-1 2A Special District 3; Creswell 1-4, 0-1 SD 3
The Cobras go back on the road after a 34-0 loss at Regis.
Creswell has been outscored 93-20 the past two weeks.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Lebanon at Central
Records: Lebanon 2-3, 2-3 5A Special District 3; Central 1-4, 1-4 SD 3
The Warriors are at a crossroads after three straight losses, though two of those came against top-10 5A teams in Silverton and West Albany.
It’s a good opportunity to get back on track, as Central’s offense has scored 35 total points in five games.
South Albany vs. Crescent Valley
Location: Corvallis HS
Records: South Albany 2-3, 2-3 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 2-3, 2-3 SD 3
The winner here increases their chances of making the state playoffs significantly. That’s especially true if it’s South, which has the easier remaining schedule.
The RedHawks try to continue their momentum after beating Central 24-7. The Raiders defeated Central 33-14 two weeks ago before a 32-7 loss at Dallas.
Siuslaw at (2) Santiam Christian
Records: Siuslaw 4-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2 North; Santiam Christian 5-0, 1-0 SD 2 North
The Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 238-35, will likely get their best test of the season to date.
Siuslaw, a 4A school playing 3A football, has scored 154 points the past three weeks.
(9) Yamhill-Carlton at Scio
Records: Yamhill-Carlton 5-0, 1-0 3A Special District 1 East; Scio 3-2, 1-0 SD 1 East
The Loggers carry a two-game win streak to face an opponent that’s given up 21 total points in its last three games.
Y-C, in its second year in 3A after dropping from 4A, has already reached its 2018 win total. The Tigers had five combined wins in their last four years in 4A.
Jefferson at (5) Monroe
Records: Jefferson 0-5, 0-1 2A Special District 3; Monroe 4-1, 1-0 SD 3
Monroe’s offensive machine is averaging 44 points per game and has scored 49 or more in its last three contests.
Jefferson has struggled to score, averaging less than 12.
Alsea at McKenzie
Records: Alsea 2-3, 2-3 1A Special District 4 (6-man); McKenzie 2-3, 1-3 SD 4
Trailing 33-21, the Wolverines had to forfeit last week’s game against Gilchrist at halftime because they didn’t have enough healthy players to finish.
McKenzie defeated Prairie City 39-29 in a nonleague game last week.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.