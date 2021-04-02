Prep cross-country: Santiam Christian's Bourne, East Linn's Williams win district titles

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne finished first overall Thursday to lead his team to the 3A boys team title at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 cross-country championships at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park.
Bourne, a sophomore, completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 45 seconds. Teammate Colin Longballa was third in 18:26. Willamina won the meet with 31 points. SC was second with 43.
Harrisburg’s Korban Lang was fifth (19:10), helping his team to third place. Scio’s Levi Forson was seventh in 20:03. The Loggers didn’t field a complete team.
3A/2A/1A girls
Central Linn tied Kennedy for the top spot in the team standings but lost the tiebreaker, with Kennedy having a better sixth-place finisher.
Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was sixth overall in 23:21 and teammate Jenna Neal was eighth (23:50).
Scio’s Athena Lau was second in 21:35. The Loggers didn’t field a complete team. Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was seventh (23:35) to lead her team to third place. Santiam Christian’s Abigail Dulley was 20th (25:33) and her team fifth.
2A/1A boys
East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams and Ethan Slayden went 1-2 in the 2A/1A boys race in 17:54 and 18:10, respectively. The Eagles didn’t field a complete team.
Hayden Glenn in fourth (18:50) and Ryan Rowland in sixth (19:22) led Central Linn to a second-place team finish. The Cobras had 43 points, one behind winner Western Christian.
Jefferson’s Simon Oien was 11th (20:29), helping the Lions to fourth.
Raiders sweep meet
Led by Sunitha Black's win in the girls race and Cade Byer's runner-up finish on the boys side, host Crescent Valley swept the team titles Wednesday in a four-team meet.
Black finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:12. Teammate Angela Martin was third in 22:07 as the Raiders had six of the top seven finishers and had 19 points. Central was second with 56.
Abby Brandt was 16th (27:16) for Lebanon, which didn't field a complete team.
Byer's 16:40 time was second to Dallas' Toby Ruston (16:36). CV's Jordan Henke was third (16:48) and the Raiders had seven of the first nine placers. CV had 22 points and runner-up Dallas 58.
Lebanon's RJ Kennedy was fifth in 17:28. The Warriors were third with 76.