Prep boys basketball: Warriors fall to Raiders
breaking

Prep boys basketball: Warriors fall to Raiders

Prep boys basketball: Crescent Valley at Lebanon

Lebanon's Cole Weber sinks a 3-pointer from the corner on Friday night against Crescent Valley.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

The Lebanon Warriors fell to the hot-shooting Crescent Valley Raiders on Friday, 65-46, in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Crescent Valley made five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help build a 20-12 lead. The Raiders then went on a 7-2 run in the first minute of the second quarter to stretch the lead to 27-14.

Juniors Cole Weber and Gideon Osborne each scored 11 points to lead the Warriors.

Chase Beardsley had a game-high 14 points for Crescent Valley (11-11, 7-7 Mid-Willamette Conference).

This was the final home game of the season for the Warriors, who honored seniors Zach Birchem, Peyton Whitney, Austin Parrish, Kyle Kaley and Dane Torgerson in a pre-game ceremony.

Lebanon (6-16, 3-11 MWC) will close out its season at North Salem on Tuesday.

