Prep boys basketball: ELCA advances with wins over Monroe and Regis

The East Linn Christian Academy boys basketball team is one win away from qualifying for the 2A state tournament.

The Eagles (13-13) defeated host Monroe 48-46 on Wednesday night in a Central Valley Conference playoff game.

With the victory, ELCA advances to play at Jefferson (17-5, 10-2 CVC) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winner of that game clinches a state bid and advances to play Oakland (22-3, 12-0 CVC), the regular season Central Valley Conference champion, in a final seeding game on Saturday night.

Wednesday night’s game pitted ELCA (6-6 CVC), the Central Valley Conference’ fourth seed, against Monroe (10-13, 7-5 CVC), which placed third in the standings.

Senior guard Trey Weller led the Eagles with 13 point, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Junior forward Kiaona Menguita added 11 points and junior post Ethan Slayden had nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Zach Young led the Dragons with 28 points.

The Eagles advanced to play Monroe with a 47-34 victory over visiting Regis on Tuesday night in the first Central Valley Conference playoff game.

East Linn Christian trailed 10-2 after the opening 6 minutes against Regis. The Rams played at a deliberate pace on offense and packed in a tight zone to defend against Slayden.

But East Linn Christian was able to get its offense moving in the second quarter and took a 24-18 lead at the half.

Weller then took over the game, scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points after the break. Weller also added 12 rebounds and four steals.