Prep boys basketball: ELCA advances with wins over Monroe and Regis
Prep boys basketball: ELCA advances with wins over Monroe and Regis

Prep boys basketball: Regis at ELCA

East Linn Christian Academy senior Trey Weller scores two of his 25 points Tuesday in a 47-34 victory over Regis. That victory allowed the Eagles to advance to play Monroe on Wednesday. ELCA won that game, 48-46, and will play at Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday with a 2A state tournament bid on the line.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

The East Linn Christian Academy boys basketball team is one win away from qualifying for the 2A state tournament.

The Eagles (13-13) defeated host Monroe 48-46 on Wednesday night in a Central Valley Conference playoff game.

With the victory, ELCA advances to play at Jefferson (17-5, 10-2 CVC) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winner of that game clinches a state bid and advances to play Oakland (22-3, 12-0 CVC), the regular season Central Valley Conference champion, in a final seeding game on Saturday night.

Wednesday night’s game pitted ELCA (6-6 CVC), the Central Valley Conference’ fourth seed, against Monroe (10-13, 7-5 CVC), which placed third in the standings.

Senior guard Trey Weller led the Eagles with 13 point, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Junior forward Kiaona Menguita added 11 points and junior post Ethan Slayden had nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Zach Young led the Dragons with 28 points.

The Eagles advanced to play Monroe with a 47-34 victory over visiting Regis on Tuesday night in the first Central Valley Conference playoff game.

East Linn Christian trailed 10-2 after the opening 6 minutes against Regis. The Rams played at a deliberate pace on offense and packed in a tight zone to defend against Slayden.

But East Linn Christian was able to get its offense moving in the second quarter and took a 24-18 lead at the half.

Weller then took over the game, scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points after the break. Weller also added 12 rebounds and four steals.

Freshman point guard Cole King added eight points and Slayden had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.

Senior forward Jakob Silbernagel scored 16 points to lead Regis (10-16).

The Eagles struggled at the free-throw line, making just 5 of 14. Regis knocked down 10 of 12 from the stripe.

ELCA 48, MONROE 46

ELCA      12   14   10   12   — 48

Monroe   13   15   12    6    —  46

ELCA: Weller 13, Menguita 11, Slayden 9, C. King 5, Walusiak 5, Schermerhorn 3, D. King 2, Sewell, Baker.

Monroe: Young 28, Bateman 9, Teran 5, Lynn 2, Barnhurst 2, Koch.

ELCA 47, REGIS 34

Regis    12    6      9    7  —  34

ELCA      7   17    11  12  —  47

Regis: J. Silbernagel 16, Clute 6, Nees 6, McMullen 2, Stuckart 2, Dickey 2, Bishop, C. Silbernagel, K. Silbernagel.

ELCA: Weller 25, C. King 8, Slayden 7, Menguita 5, Walusiak 2,  D. King, Sewell, Baker. 

Gallery: Prep boys basketball - Regis at ELCA

