Prep boys basketball: ELCA advances with win over Regis

East Linn Christian Academy overcame a slow start Tuesday night to take a 47-34 victory over visiting Regis in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball playoff game.
The Eagles (12-13) will play at Monroe (10-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in another conference elimination game.
East Linn Christian trailed 10-2 after the opening 6 minutes against Regis. The Rams played at a deliberate pace on offense and packed in a tight zone to defend against 6-foot-5 junior post Ethan Slayden.
But East Linn Christian was able to get its offense moving in the second quarter and took a 24-18 lead at the half.
ELCA senior guard Trey Weller then took over the game, scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points after the break. Weller also added 12 rebounds and four steals.
Freshman point guard Cole King added eight points and Slayden had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.
Senior forward Jakob Silbernagel scored 16 points to lead Regis (10-16).
The Eagles struggled at the free-throw line, making just 5 of 14. Regis knocked down 10 of 12 from the stripe.
ELCA 47, REGIS 34
Regis 12 6 9 7 — 34
ELCA 7 17 11 12 — 47
Regis: J. Silbernagel 16, Clute 6, Nees 6, McMullen 2, Stuckart 2, Dickey 2, Bishop, C. Silbernagel, K. Silbernagel.
ELCA: Weller 25, C. King 8, Slayden 7, Menguita 5, Walusiak 2, D. King, Sewell, Baker.
East Linn Christian junior Jonnie Walusiak leads a fast break against Regis.
East Linn Christian Academy senior Trey Weller scores two of his 25 points Tuesday in a 47-34 victory over Regis. The win keeps the Eagles alive in the Central Valley Conference playoffs. ELCA will play at Monroe on Wednesday in another conference playoff game.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
ELCA point guard Cole King drives into the lane against Regis.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
ELCA sophomore guard Ashton Sewell drives against Regis.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
Ethan Slayden finds Trey Weller on a back cut for a layup against Regis.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
Trey Weller brings the ball up the court after a steal against Regis.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
ELCA junior wing Kaiona Menguita takes a 3-pointer against Regis.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
East Linn Christian post Ethan Slayden shoots over Regis defenders.
Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media
