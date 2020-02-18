Prep boys basketball: ELCA advances with win over Regis

East Linn Christian Academy overcame a slow start Tuesday night to take a 47-34 victory over visiting Regis in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball playoff game.

The Eagles (12-13) will play at Monroe (10-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in another conference elimination game.

East Linn Christian trailed 10-2 after the opening 6 minutes against Regis. The Rams played at a deliberate pace on offense and packed in a tight zone to defend against 6-foot-5 junior post Ethan Slayden.

But East Linn Christian was able to get its offense moving in the second quarter and took a 24-18 lead at the half.

ELCA senior guard Trey Weller then took over the game, scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points after the break. Weller also added 12 rebounds and four steals.

Freshman point guard Cole King added eight points and Slayden had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.

Senior forward Jakob Silbernagel scored 16 points to lead Regis (10-16).

The Eagles struggled at the free-throw line, making just 5 of 14. Regis knocked down 10 of 12 from the stripe.

ELCA 47, REGIS 34

Regis 12 6 9 7 — 34

ELCA 7 17 11 12 — 47

Regis: J. Silbernagel 16, Clute 6, Nees 6, McMullen 2, Stuckart 2, Dickey 2, Bishop, C. Silbernagel, K. Silbernagel.

ELCA: Weller 25, C. King 8, Slayden 7, Menguita 5, Walusiak 2, D. King, Sewell, Baker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.