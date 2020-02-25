Prep boys basketball: Eagles' playoff run ends

The East Linn Christian Academy boys basketball team fell one win away from qualifying for the 2A state tournament.

After winning two straight Central Valley Conference playoff games, the Eagles lost to Jefferson, 60-54, on Friday night in a contest for the last guaranteed playoff spot from the league.

Senior guard Trey Weller led the Eagles with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the effort. Junior post Ethan Slayden added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles (13-14) defeated host Monroe 48-46 on Wednesday night in a Central Valley Conference playoff game.

Weller led the Eagles with 13 point, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Junior forward Kiaona Menguita added 11 points and Slayden had nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Zach Young led the Dragons with 28 points.

The Eagles advanced to play Monroe with a 47-34 victory over visiting Regis on Tuesday night in the first Central Valley Conference playoff game.

East Linn Christian trailed 10-2 after the opening 6 minutes against Regis. The Rams played at a deliberate pace on offense and packed in a tight zone to defend against Slayden.

But East Linn Christian was able to get its offense moving in the second quarter and took a 24-18 lead at the half.

Weller then took over the game, scoring 17 of his game-high 25 points after the break. Weller also added 12 rebounds and four steals.

Freshman point guard Cole King added eight points and Slayden had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.