Prep basketball roundup: Risinger, Santiam Christian boys claim outright league title

Jackson Risinger had 25 points Monday to lead fifth-ranked Santiam Christian to a 52-43 home win against Creswell in a 3A Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Santiam Christian wrapped up the outright league title with the victory.
Benjamin Bourne added 14 points and Devon Fitzpatrick seven for the Eagles (17-6, 7-0), who close the regular season Wednesday at Harrisburg.
Other boys basketball scores: Sheldon 57, Lebanon 39; Mohawk 45, Alsea 24
Girls basketball scores: Santiam Christian 59, Creswell 48; Mohawk 51, Alsea 23
REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.