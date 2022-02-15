 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Prep basketball roundup: Risinger, Santiam Christian boys claim outright league title

  • Updated
  • 0
Print

Jackson Risinger had 25 points Monday to lead fifth-ranked Santiam Christian to a 52-43 home win against Creswell in a 3A Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Santiam Christian wrapped up the outright league title with the victory.

Benjamin Bourne added 14 points and Devon Fitzpatrick seven for the Eagles (17-6, 7-0), who close the regular season Wednesday at Harrisburg.

Other boys basketball scores: Sheldon 57, Lebanon 39; Mohawk 45, Alsea 24

Girls basketball scores: Santiam Christian 59, Creswell 48; Mohawk 51, Alsea 23

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News