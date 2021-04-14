Prep baseball: Youthful Warriors show off resiliency in comeback win

The first six Lebanon batters in the second safely reached base. The first run scored on a walk, the next two on a throwing error and two more on Cole Weber’s single to center to tie the game. Two batters later, a third walk in the inning led to Silverton starter Wyatt Wolf’s exit from the game.

Walker’s sacrifice fly put the Warriors ahead for good and Rivers capped the scoring in the inning with a single to right.

“Our guys kept competing, came out and got the seven. They did help us today, obviously, with some walks and wild pitches, but we also helped ourselves with some timely hits,” Stolsig said. “Tyler, after those first two innings, got stronger and got some confidence.”

Walker struck out three and walked one in four innings.

Lebanon tacked on three runs in the fourth to create some cushion.

Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. A passed ball scored a run and another wall filled the bags again. Matt Woodward grounded out to drive in another run, and one more scored on an error in an infield pop-up.

Relieving Walker, Jackson Searles pitched a 1-2-3 top of the fifth by throwing strikes and keeping the ball in the infield with a pop out and two grounders.