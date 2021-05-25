Prep baseball: Warriors gain valuable experience

He believes that helped some of the freshmen and sophomores on the roster be ready to compete at the varsity level.

“It was a very good season. I think our guys exceeded our expectations. Very happy with the way they came around and pulled together, the way they competed,” Stolsig said. “Those young guys gained some great experience, learned how to compete at a high, high level.”

Ordinarily, high school teams would launch their summer squads soon after the season ends. This year that will have to wait. The third and final OSAA season of the year has just begun as the winter sports get their opportunity.

That will push back and shorten the summer program a little bit, Stolsig said. He also noted that it has been a difficult year for everyone and he doesn’t want to overload players or coaches this summer.

The current plan is for the summer squad to play a tournament over the July 4 weekend and to play a five-week schedule of three games a week. Games will be scheduled on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, with players keeping their weekends free. The summer season will end in late July, before the mandatory moratorium week begins.