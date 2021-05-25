Prep baseball: Warriors gain valuable experience

The Lebanon High baseball team wrapped up its season on Wednesday, May 19, with a 13-3 loss to rival West Albany.
But that loss does not erase a season of growth for a team that had just four seniors and often fielded very young lineups. The Warriors finished the season with a record of 8-8 and went 5-2 in Mid-Willamette Conference games.
“We never did start more than two seniors,” said Lebanon coach Jeff Stolsig. “There were games we might have had seven sophomores and freshmen on the field.”
Lebanon is losing seniors Josiah Starr, Cole Weber, Michael Sanchez and Jackson Searles. Starr and Weber were three-year starters in the program.
“We’re going to dearly miss Joey Starr and Cole Weber,” Stolsig said. “They’ve been great leaders for us since their sophomore year.”
The baseball season was delayed and shortened during this pandemic year. But it did get played, unlike the 2020 season which was called off just as it was beginning.
Stolsig said there was an unexpected benefit to all the changes to the high school sports seasons. Teams were able to begin practices much earlier and ended up with much more practice time overall than in a normal year.
“All those opportunities in the fall and early winter, we took advantage of those,” Stolsig said. “We came into the season feeling pretty good about preparation. We had a lot of time to work with our kids.”
He believes that helped some of the freshmen and sophomores on the roster be ready to compete at the varsity level.
“It was a very good season. I think our guys exceeded our expectations. Very happy with the way they came around and pulled together, the way they competed,” Stolsig said. “Those young guys gained some great experience, learned how to compete at a high, high level.”
Ordinarily, high school teams would launch their summer squads soon after the season ends. This year that will have to wait. The third and final OSAA season of the year has just begun as the winter sports get their opportunity.
That will push back and shorten the summer program a little bit, Stolsig said. He also noted that it has been a difficult year for everyone and he doesn’t want to overload players or coaches this summer.
The current plan is for the summer squad to play a tournament over the July 4 weekend and to play a five-week schedule of three games a week. Games will be scheduled on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, with players keeping their weekends free. The summer season will end in late July, before the mandatory moratorium week begins.
“We’re going to back things off a little bit. This whole experience has taken a toll on us all mentally as well as physically and emotionally, and I want to make sure that kids have time to spend with their parents this summer,” Stolsig said.