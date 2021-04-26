Prep baseball: Bulldogs' answers lead to 10-3 win against Warriors

LEBANON — For every run that Lebanon High put on the scoreboard, West Albany had an answer and then some.

It was the responses in the early innings Monday that gave the Bulldogs a cushion, and pitcher Simon Mathios kept the Warriors from stealing the momentum.

West scored seven runs in the first three innings and held on for a 10-3 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game at Croco Field.

Bulldogs coach Don Lien has encouraged his team to break down the game into 14 half-innings and try to win each of those half-innings or a full inning. He liked what he saw from that approach.

“I think it helps simplify what we’re doing because they’ve been wrapping up their performance all into one as the game goes,” Lien said. “I thought they did a good job with that today.”

Lebanon (5-2, 5-1) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning and West (5-1, 4-1) came back in the top of the second with Luke Killinger’s two-run double down the right field line after the Bulldogs loaded the bases with three singles.