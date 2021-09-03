OSU wrestling: Beavers ranked 24th in preseason poll

The Oregon State wrestling team is ranked No. 24 in InterMat’s 2021-22 preseason poll, which was released Thursday.

The Beavers concluded the 2020-21 season with a second-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships after finishing 2-1 in dual meets. Oregon State claimed two individual titles at the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 28 in Grant Willits (141) and Devan Turner (133).

The Beavers also qualified six wrestlers for the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships to mark the 38th time in program history that six or more wrestlers have qualified.

Oregon State is also represented in the individual rankings for eight weights, with Willits clocking in at No. 10 at 141 pounds and Turner following at No. 13 at 133. Additionally, redshirt junior Hunter Willits is ranked No. 15 at 157 pounds and transfer Tanner Harvey is No. 16 at 184 pounds.

The other Beavers to crack the preseason rankings are:

125: Brandon Kaylor – No. 33.

149: Cory Crooks – No. 25.

197: JJ Dixon – No. 27.

HWT: Gary Traub – No. 24.

The Beavers are one of two Pac-12 Conference schools ranked in the initial poll with Arizona State ranked 8th.

