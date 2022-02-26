High school wrestling: Four state champions, runner-up lead Sweet Home to second place

TURNER — Four individual champions among five finalists capped off another high state tournament finish for Sweet Home.

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Jacob Landtroop (113), Jacob Sieminski (126) and Colby Gazeley (220) all won their brackets and Kyle Watkins (120) was second Saturday to lead the Huskies to second place at the OSAA 4A wrestling state championships at Cascade High School.

Eleven total placers helped Sweet Home score 250.5 points, 25 back of champion La Grande, for the program’s fourth straight top-two state finish. The Huskies won the 2021 state title.

Gazeley, a senior, won one state tournament match each of the past two years while competing in the 285 weight class. But he came into this season just over 230, which led to him dropping down to 220.

“I was showing up every day, and every day I would lose more and more weight," said Gazeley, who used a takedown to get an early lead and held off Tanner Wells of McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, 4-2.

“He just works so hard and he’s healthy and he lifts,” Sweet Home coach Steve Thorpe said of Gazeley. “He’s never missed a morning workout. He’s never missed weight training over the summer.”

Kyle Sieminski, a sophomore, got his second state title with a second-round pin of La Grande’s Mason Wolcott.

He’s shooting for four and called Saturday’s championship a “stepping stone” for where he wants to be. He turned a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 advantage after a reversal and nearfall.

“I feel like I’m pretty good on top. I turn a lot of guys and that helped,” he said.

Kyle’s brother Jacob, a junior, also got his second by avenging a regional final loss by pin to Philomath’s Blake Niemann with a third-round technical fall, holding Niemann scoreless in the process.

“My brain wasn’t working that night. I was all over the place,” Jacob Sieminski said of the earlier defeat, which was just the second time he’s been pinned in the last five year.

But he said the last two weeks was the hardest he’s worked in his life and it paid off.

Philomath’s Blaise Pindell was also second, closing the gap late against Junction City’s Emmett Henderson before falling 8-6.

Six of the Warriors’ eight tournament entrants placed, helping the team to fourth overall and a trophy.

“We could see it coming in the regionals,” said Philomath coach Troy Woosley, whose team was also fourth in 2021. “We started building and had really good practices this week and last week. They were quiet, just kind of focused up. You never know which way it’s going to go as a coach, but it went the right way.”

A second consecutive state title escaped Pindell, while Niemann improved on a 2021 fourth-place finish.

“Proud of them both. They’re both just absolute citizens, role-model citizens,” Woosley said of the seniors. “Just class acts, just respectful to everything that wrestling is.”

Landtroop, a freshman, was motivated immediately after Saturday’s win to come back for more

“It was tough,” he said of the 8-4 win against Molalla’s Maxam Salvetti in the final, “but the next ones are just going to get tougher and tougher. I’ll have to work harder than I did this season, work in the offseason and I’ll be able to accomplish what I want.”

Sweet Home junior Kaden Zajic (152) was disappointed with a semifinal loss to win two matches and place third. With the loss, his mindset turned to scoring points for his team. He then won by pin and a 10-8 decision.

“It’s super, super tough honestly,” Zajic said of the mental process of bouncing back from such a defeat. “I feel good, but still need work.”

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Joseph Choi (285) were also third and Sweet Home’s Ryker Hartsook (145) and Ethan Spencer (160) were fourth. Philomath’s Chase Ringwald (126) and David Griffith (152) and Sweet Home’s Trenton Smith (138) placed fifth and Sweet Home’s Jayce Miller (113) and Christian Gregory (132) took sixth.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

