High school track and field rankings (May 11)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
400: 4. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley. 52.08 (PR); 9. Parker Maestri, Crescent Valley, 53.08 (PR)
800: 4. Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley, 2:00.38; 8. Aidan Arthur, Corvallis, 2:01.72 (PR)
1,500: 6. Arthur 4:09.78 (PR); 7. Henke 4:10.58; 9. Cade Byer, Crescent Valley, 4:11.15 (PR)
110 hurdles: 8. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.54 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. Wilborn 42.12 (PR)
4x400 relay: 3. Crescent Valley (Henke, Kanoa Blake, Ty Abernathy, Byer) 3:35.79
Shot put: 1. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 57-7½(PR)
Discus: 1. Paul 180-3 (PR); 5. Koen Schindell, West Albany, 142-4 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Blake Seibert, Lebanon, 162-11 (PR)
High jump: 7. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, and Trenton Tuomi, Lebanon, 5-8 (PR for both)
Triple jump: 8. Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 39-7 (PR); 10. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 39-2½ (PR)
5A girls
100: 1. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.37 (PR); 7. (tie) Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.89 (PR); 10. Jada Foster, Crescent Valley, 13.10 (PR)
200: 1. Stefan 25.88 (PR); 9. Soskis 26.97 (PR)
400: 2. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:00.46; 10. Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 1:02.95
800: 2. Hailey Blaine, West Albany, 2:24.87 (PR); 4. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 2:25.62; 5. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 2:26.44 (PR); 7. Angela Martin, Crescent Valley, 2:28.29 (PR); 8. McKee 2:28.31 (PR)
1,500: 2. Black 4:51.55; 3. M. Nason 4:52.83; 4. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 4:57.61 (PR); 10. Blaine, 5:04.7 (PR)
3,000: 2. Black 10:35.71
100 hurdles: 4. Mikaela Hamel, West Albany, 16.84 (PR)
300 hurdles: 7. Hintzman 49.65 (PR)
4x100 relay: 3. Crescent Valley (Bella Fries, Greta Koegler, McKee, Foster) 51.53; 7. Corvallis 52.18. 9. Lebanon 52.46
4x400 relay: 4. Crescent Valley (Gabby Bland, Ellie Herber, Nicole Huang, McKee) 4:19.88
Shot put: 9. Kaimana Caspino, South Albany, 33-3¼(PR)
Discus: 5. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 108-10
Javelin: 10. Cassidy Johnston, South Albany, 101-8 (PR)
High jump: 5. Herber 4-11 (PR); 6. (tie) Ella Smith, Corvallis, 4-10 (PR)
Pole vault: 5. Brooke Donner, West Albany, 9-7
Long jump: 2. Stefan 17-9 (PR); 5. Foster 17-0; 10. (tie) Soskis and Hintzman, 16-7 (PR for both)
Triple jump: 6. Hintzman 32-10 (PR)
4A boys
100: 3 (tie) Tristan Calkins, Sweet Home, 11.38 (PR)
200: 2. Calkins 22.97
400: 3. Sean Cummings, Philomath, 51.89 (PR); 4. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 52.01 (PR); 8. Calkins 53.16 (PR)
800: 1. Bushnell 1:58.17 (PR); 7. Levi Knutson, Philomath, 2:03.68 (PR)
1,500: 1. Bushnell 4:03.04 (PR)
3,000: 4. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 9:10.01 (PR)
110 hurdles: 5. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 17.18 (PR)
4x100 relay: 4. Philomath (Lucas Ainsworth, Cummings, Caleb Jensen, Isaac Workman) 45.49
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Knutson, Justin Enghauser, Cummings, Bushnell) 3:28.74
Javelin: 9. Calkins 144-9 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Matthews 5-10 (PR)
Pole vault. 9. (tie) Matthews 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Calkins 21-½
4A girls
400: 4. Jessy Hart, Sweet Home, 1:03.18
800: 5. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 2:29.4 (PR)
1,500: 10. Hellesto 5:14.48 (PR)
100 hurdles: 3. Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 16.52
300 hurdles: 3. Pittman 49.48
4x400 relay: 5. Philomath (Haviland Eves, Melia Morton, Pittman, Hellesto) 4:24.03
Shot put: 3. (tie) Mia Rust, Philomath, 35-11; 7. Shelbey Nichol, Sweet Home, 34-1½ (PR)
Javelin: 4. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 111-4 (PR); 9. Kailey James, Sweet Home, 103-1½ (PR)
Pole vault: 1. (tie) Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 9-0; 10. (tie) Madison Schaffer, Philomath, 8-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 7. Nichol 31-10
3A boys
1,500: 3. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:25.0 (PR)
3,000: 3. Bourne 9:44.63 (PR)
110 hurdles: 7. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 18.29 (PR)
300 hurdles: 3. Kade Mask, Scio, 43.86 (PR)
Javelin: 1. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 174-9 (PR)
High jump: 3. Christy 6-2 (PR). 5. (tie) Ness 5-10 (PR); 8. (tie) Tarek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-6 (PR)
Pole vault: 9. (tie) Logan 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 7. (tie) Logan 19-3 (PR)
3A girls
100: 8. Crystel Cheyne, Santiam Christian, 13.66
200: 9. Cheyne 28.67
400: 10 Carrie Jones, Scio, 1:06.7 (PR)
1,500: 7. Lau 5:29.25 (PR)
3,000: 3. Lau 11:38.9h (PR)
100 hurdles: 4. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.65
4x100 relay: 6. Santiam Christian (Tayla Yost, Emily Bourne, Bailey Kniebuehler, Cheyne) 53.84c; 10. Scio (Tyra Lefeber, Mariah Adams, Otto, Jones) 55.38
Shot put: 5. Bourne 33-0
Javelin: 5. Kniebuehler 102-7 (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Bourne and Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10 (PR for Linderman); 9. (tie) Otto 4-8
Long jump: 8. (tie) Linderman 15-4½ (PR)
2A boys
100: 6. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.57; 8. Zane Lindsey, Central Linn, 11.74c (PR)
200: 3. Lynn 23.66; 10. Lindsey 24.44c (PR)
400: 7. Lynn 55.34c
800: 1. Ethan Slayden, East Linn Christian, 2:03.34 (PR); 3. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 2:07.03 (PR)
1,500: 6. Williams 4:28.65; 9. Slayden 4:32.42 (PR); 10. Hayden Glenn, Central Linn, 4:41.8h
3,000: 2. Williams 9:35.37 (PR)
110 hurdles: 6. Aiden Morgan, East Linn Christian, 18.72 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Leon Romo, Jefferson, 44.33 (PR); 6. Morgan 47.94c (PR)
4x100 relay: 7. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, Santi Figueroa, Toben Mast, Lindsey) 47.44c; 5. East Linn Christian (Erik Hatch, Morgan, Warren Wheeler, Kolby Clark) 47.65
4x400 relay: 7. East Linn Christian (Clark, Wheeler, Slayden, Williams) 3:53.2h
Shot put: 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 43-8½ (PR)
Discus: 1. Davidson 133-5 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Slayden 5-10 (PR); 8. (tie) Bren Schneiter, Central Linn, 5-8 (PR)
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Williams 10-6 (PR)
Long jump: 4. Romo 20-3½; 6. Lynn 19-5½ (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Romo 41-7 (PR); 6. Morgan 39-2 (PR)
2A girls
800: 9. Gemma Rowland, Central Linn, 2:39.5h (PR)
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 42-10 (PR)
Discus: 1. Young 116-2 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 4-10 (PR); 7. (tie) Jordyn Meadors, Central Linn, 4-8 (PR)
1A girls
100: 9. Jessica Carlisle, Alsea, 13.76
200: 6. Carlisle 28.74c
Shot put: 9. Bailey Ellis, Alsea, 31-0 (PR)
Javelin: 1. Ellis 122-9 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Carlisle 15-9½ (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Carlisle 33-2