High school girls soccer: CV juniors Huang, Smith named to 5A all-state first team

Crescent Valley juniors Nicole Huang and Abby Smith were selected to the 5A girls soccer all-state first team, as voted on by the state’s coaches.
Corvallis seniors Camryn Pugh and Sydney Soskis and West Albany seniors Lily Ruiz and Jenna Sally were named to the second team.
Crescent Valley reached the 5A state semifinals, losing 2-0 to eventual champion Wilsonville. Corvallis and West Albany both ended their seasons in the state quarterfinals.
Wilsonville senior Lindsey Antonson is the player of the year and Pendleton’s Kiana Rickman is the coach of the year.
Philomath senior Reese Grube and sophomore teammate Bailey Bell were voted to the 4A all-state second team. The Warriors reached the 4A state quarterfinals.
Woodburn’s Myranda Marquez is the player of the year and her coach, Andrea Whiteman, is the coach of the year.