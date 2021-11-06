High school girls cross-country: Wisniewski, Corvallis girls race to state titles

EUGENE — Emily Wisniewski ran at the front and no one could catch her when it mattered most.

The Corvallis High girls did much the same Saturday afternoon, and both came out on top.

Wisniewski, a Crescent Valley freshman, ran away from a talented field like she had done all season to win the 5A individual title, and Corvallis put three runners in the top seven to hold off CV for the team championship at the OSAA cross-country meet at Lane Community College.

Wisniewski, who entered with the classification’s best 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) by 40 seconds, made her competitors run her pace. But she wasn’t challenged after hitting another gear in the second mile and finished in 18 minutes, 27.9 seconds.

“My goal was to be at the front and slowly open the gap,” she said. “There’s always one person who can come out of nowhere at state, but I had a feeling it was going to be an easy race.”

Wisniewski’s finish helped the Raiders take second with 75 points, 33 back of Corvallis. Ellie Quintana was CV’s next placer, taking 11th in 20:07.7.

West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow finished second at the district meet a week earlier and then second again Saturday in 18:53.1.

Despite being the favorite, Wisniewski said she didn’t feel the pressure to win.

“I’m feeling really happy with it, she said of her accomplishment. “I still have three years left to improve more, so I’m happy with it.”

Corvallis won for the second time in as many state meets. No official meet was held last year due to the pandemic.

Ava Betts (fifth, 19:28.2), Avery Nason (sixth, 19:33.5) and Kate Middleton (seventh, 19:51.2) ran near the front for the Spartans. Ronja Soares (12th, 20:15.7) and Vivienne McFarland Price (25th, 20:55.9) completed the team scoring.

“Not only being so fast, but we’re all so supportive of each other and we’re really competitive,” Middleton said. “Just having that bond like we do, it’s great.”

Added Nason: “It’s been really fun. I know it’s motivating when we have so many girls together that we can train with and we’re in it together it feels a lot more attainable.”

Getting back to the state meet for a shot at another championship was something the team focused on and thought about a lot.

“I think we train for state. Everything we do is working toward state,” Betts said.

Ludlow was smiles after her runner-up individual finish. She passed eventual third-place finisher Grace Yaconelli of Ashland with about 200 meters to go.

“I was shooting for a good place rather than a good time. So I was just trying to stay in the main group and see if I could catch the girls up front,” she said. “I’m very happy. It’s better than I thought I would run. The girls really helped push me.”

4A

Philomath narrowly missed out on a team title, finishing second by a point to Siuslaw in a race in which the top three teams were separated by eight points. Marist was third.

“All the girls came through. We knew it was going to be close,” said Warriors coach Joe Fulton, noting that he believed Marist would be the team to beat and that Philomath had defeated Siuslaw earlier in the season. “They stay competitive the whole way. They knew what they were doing. Finishing second by one point … not so bad because they’re so young and there’s a lot of freshmen on the team and we’ll be back next year to try to win it.”

The Warriors’ lineup Saturday featured two seniors, one junior and four freshman.

One of those freshmen, Adele Beckstead, led the team with a seventh-place finish in 20:13.2. Teammate Ingrid Hellesto wasn’t far behind in 10th (20:25.8).

Beckstead wasn’t able to finish the district race because of a lower leg injury. She said she was motivated to get back to running.

She said Saturday’s race was hard but that it went well.

“I just tried to do my best at the beginning, tried to stay with the others at front,” Beckstead said, adding that she surprised herself this season “a little bit. I’ve just always tried to do my best in every race.”

3A/2A/1A

East Linn Christian freshman Daisy Lalonde surprised herself with how well she did this season.

“I thought I was going to be somewhere around the middle. I started running faster and it was kind of a wake-up call, like, ‘oh, this is amazing,’” Lalonde said.

Midway through the season she was among the fastest runners in the season, then won her district meet and capped it off with a third-place finish at state.

She finished in 19:34.9, close behind runner-up Megan Cover of Catlin Gabel (19:26.6).

“I was pulling up to Megan. I wanted to beat her and get second. She’s kind of been my inspiration this whole year. (Fourth-place finisher Jordan White of Neah-Kah-Nie), too for districts,” Lalonde said. “That’s what’s inspired me to train. I think this race went perfect. I liked the outcome a lot.”

Scio’s Athena Lau, also an individual qualifier, was 23rd in 21:43.3.

Harrisburg finished 10th in the team race, led by Lexi Geoghegan (37th, 23:03.8) and Hannah Henderson (38th, 23:05.6).

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

