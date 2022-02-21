High school girls basketball: Bulldogs complete the comeback but can't hold off Foxes in the end

A 17-point second-quarter deficit wasn’t too much for West Albany High to overcome Monday night.

The Bulldogs actually bounced back to take a lead on visiting Silverton with about five minutes left in the game.

But West just didn’t have enough to finish it off in a battle of two of the top 5A girls basketball teams in the state.

The second-ranked Foxes answered the sixth-ranked Bulldogs’ big push with an 11-2 run to pull away for a 45-37 Mid-Willamette Conference win.

“They showed a lot of heart. We talked about it halftime. We said, ‘hey, let’s try not to get it all back at once and see if we can get half of it’ … and they got it all back in the third,” West coach Shawn Stinson said. “So I was real happy with that effort. We definitely upped the intensity and the energy.”

The Bulldogs (15-7, 10-4) trailed the Foxes (17-4, 11-2) 24-7 with about five minutes left in the first half after the visitors hit five 3-pointers, including three straight in the second quarter.

But Silverton didn’t score again in the period while West ran off eight in a row to close within nine at halftime.

In the third, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off and outscored the Foxes 13-4 behind three 3-pointers and 11 total points from Lily Ruiz to tie the game.

“I think we were just pushing it and we were definitely having a better defensive quarter,” said Ruiz, who had a team-high 20 points. “We all knew we needed a spark of some kind.”

Silverton got the first basket of the fourth before Lyndsay Bailey found Emmy Louber for a layin and Ruiz followed with a short jumper in the key with 4:58 to go to give West a 32-30 lead. It was the Bulldogs’ first advantage since Brooklyn Strandy opened the game with an elbow jumper.

Ruiz later tied the game at 34-all on two free throws, but the Foxes ran off the next seven points, including a Kyleigh Brown 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining to put Silverton ahead 41-34.

The West offense had dried up and four fourth-quarter turnovers caught up with the Bulldogs.

Bailey added eight points and Strandy four to Ruiz’s 17. Paige Traeger had a game-high 21 points, including a trio of first-half 3s, for the Foxes.

Ruiz, a senior guard, said when she got that first 3-pointer to fall in the third quarter it made her want to play better defense because she knew her team was still in the game.

“She’s a competitor. She’s pretty fierce,” Stinson said. “She’s coming along with her confidence. That’s been her biggest issue in her time here at West. But she’s really starting to figure that piece out. She’s always had the talent.”

The win pushes Silverton into a first-place tie in the conference with No. 7 Crescent Valley. Those teams meet Friday in Silverton.

Stinson said he felt his team “ran out of steam” in the fourth quarter. He told his group that the comeback took physical and mental effort and that if you’re not accustomed to doing that it’s difficult to accomplish for an extended period.

But West just won at Silverton last Friday, 54-49, and also has a road win against No. 5 Corvallis.

“I think we can beat anybody,” Stinson said. “We don’t do it all the time. It’s just the team that’s going to catch fire and win four straight games in the playoffs, and I think we’re capable of doing that.”

In 11 matchups between the Mid-Willamette's top four teams this season, the road team has won 10 times.

The regular season concludes next week and the OSAA round of 16, which determines who advances to the 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum, is March 5.

“I think we’re going to do well. We just have to come in strong,” Ruiz said. “We can’t come in weak, like we kind of did today. We just have to have the right mindset. I think when the game is a playoff game, you win or you go home, then we’ll get a lot more boost.”

