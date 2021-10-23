High school football: Warriors grind out 24-7 win over Raiders

A change in offensive strategy in the second half helped Lebanon High pull away for a 24-7 win at Crescent Valley on Friday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest.
The Warriors led 10-0 at halftime after a 14-yard pass from quarterback Andreus Smith to Brayden Currey in the first quarter and a 26-yard field goal by Caleb Christner in the second quarter.
But Lebanon (4-4, 4-2 MWC) was struggling to move the ball consistently as the Raiders did a good job of containing the Warriors’ power running game.
Lebanon coach Troy Walker said Crescent Valley crowded the box and competed well.
“This is the first time they’ve been healthy, with everybody here, all year long. They have some talent, there’s not a lot of depth there, but they have some talent and they gave us problems,” Walker said.
Crescent Valley starting quarterback Rocco McClave injured his throwing hand in the first half and was replaced by Ty Abernathy. Early in the second quarter, Abernathy connected with Landen Parker on a 47-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to 10-7.
The Raiders (1-7, 0-6) forced the Warriors to punt on their next possession and put together another drive. Abernathy found Jake Leibelt for a 24-yard gain to start the march. After two Lebanon penalties, Crescent Valley was in the red zone. But the Lebanon defense held firm and on fourth and 10 the Raiders attempted a game-tying 37-yard field goal. The Warriors blocked that attempt.
Lebanon’s offense then took control of the game. Instead of running between the tackles, the Warriors ran sweeps, pitches and options to the edges with running back Brayden Burton. He scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away.
Burton finished the game with 190 yards rushing on 28 attempts. Smith added 28 yards rushing on nine attempts and completed 8 of 14 passes for 84 yards. Three of Smith’s completions were to sophomore Wyatt Wessel.
“He’s kind of a kid that’s been a little under the radar for us. He’s been starting and playing and doing fantastic. The counter-pass is something we’ve had in the books for the last couple of weeks, just haven’t needed it. We wanted to give it a shot and he’s an athletic kid. He’s maturing right in front of us,” Walker said.
For Crescent Valley, McClave completed 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards before the injury. Abernathy was 5 of 21 for 101 yards with two interceptions.
The Raiders will close out their season at South Albany on Friday.
Lebanon played without standout senior linebacker Waylon Wolfe. Walker said Wolfe was still limited after being dinged-up in the win over Dallas last week and will be available for the Warriors’ regular-season finale at Silverton.
The Foxes (7-1, 6-0) defeated West Albany on Friday.
“I think they have the best player in the league in their quarterback, (Jordan) McCarty. That kid is a very good athlete and he’s got two receivers that are really good,” Walker said. “But if we can execute, we have a chance against most teams. Make no doubt, Silverton is, on film, the best team we’ve seen all year.”
Lebanon 24, Corvallis 7
Lebanon 7 3 0 14 — 24
Corvallis 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
LHS: Currey 14 pass from Smith (Christner kick), 5:18
Second quarter
LHS: Christner 26 field goal, 6:42
Third quarter
CHS: Parker 47 pass from Abernathy (Parker kick), 9:29
Fourth quarter
LHS: Burton 7 run (Christner kick), 10:35