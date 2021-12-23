 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock
alert

High school football: Three area players make 5A all-state first team

  • Updated
  • 0

Three area high school seniors were named to the 5A football all-state first team, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

West Albany’s Carson Benedict (offensive line), South Albany’s Tyler Seiber (linebacker) and Crescent Valley’s Landen Parker (punter) all made the first team.

West Albany sophomore Brysen Kachel (tight end), Corvallis senior Carson Wright (wide receiver), West Albany senior Chase Barnes (defensive line) and Lebanon senior Waylon Wolfe (linebacker) were second-team selections.

Silverton quarterback Jordan McCarty was voted the offensive player of the year, while Pendleton linebacker Kyle Liscom is the defensive player of the year. Silverton’s Josh Craig is the coach of the year.

Sweet Home junior Brady Nichols made the 4A all-state second team as a wide receiver.

More high school sports coverage

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News