High school football: South's Tyler Seiber named MWC co-defensive player of the year

South Albany senior linebacker Tyler Seiber was named the Mid-Willamette Conference co-defensive player of the year.

Seiber, who helped lead the RedHawks to the 5A state playoffs for the first time in four years, shared the honor with Silverton linebacker Keegan Walter. Seiber was also a unanimous first-team selection at running back and first team kick returner and to the honorable mention at punter, as voted on by the conference's coaches.

Area players joining Seiber on the first team offense were Corvallis quarterback Carter Steeves, Lebanon running back Brayden Burton, Corvallis wide receiver Carson Wright, West Albany tight end Brysen Kachel, West Albany lineman Carson Benedict, South Albany lineman Ramie Halbrook, Corvallis lineman Weston Tucker and Lebanon lineman Mark Workman.

Halbrook and Tucker were also first-team defensive linemen and Kachel a first-team linebacker. Also on the first team defense, along with Seiber, were West Albany lineman Chase Barnes, Lebanon lineman Jonny Rappe, Lebanon linebacker Waylon Wolfe, West Albany back Riley Paxton and South Albany back Devin Jones. Paxton was a unanimous selection.

Crescent Valley’s Landen Parker was the first-team kicker and punter and a second-team wide receiver.