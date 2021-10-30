 Skip to main content

High school football roundup: Lebanon falls to Silverton
alert

High school football roundup: Lebanon falls to Silverton

Lebanon vs SA Football

Lebanon coach Troy Walker has led the Warriors to a spot in the 5A state playoffs in his first year. Lebanon will play at Canby on Friday night.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Lebanon High was shut out at Silverton on Friday night, falling 35-0 to the Special District 2 champions.

But the Warriors (4-5, 4-3 Special District 3) also learned that their season is not over. Because the Warriors are currently No. 13 in the 5A power rankings, they will play at Canby (7-2, 6-1 SD 2) on Friday.

Against Silverton, senior linebacker Waylon Wolfe returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to injury. Wolfe had five solo tackles, with six assisted tackles and two tackles for a loss. 

Sophomore Wyatt Wessel had a strong all-around game. He ran for 55 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 79 yards.

The Foxes took advantage of four turnovers by the Warriors, including an interception which Silverton returned for a touchdown.

Other results

Cascade 63, Sweet Home 27; Scio 16, Willamina 0; Santiam Christian 42, Pleasant Hill 0; Illinois Valley 17, Harrisburg 14; Monroe 30, Creswell 29; Jefferson 46, Lowell 21; 

