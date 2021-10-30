High school football: RedHawks shut out Raiders to claim state playoff berth

There would be no assumptions made that South Albany High's spot in the spot in the 5A football state playoffs, with a win and the help of another Mid-Willamette Conference result, was a foregone conclusion.
The RedHawks needed a victory against one-win Crescent Valley in the regular-season finale and a Lebanon loss to top-ranked Silverton to ensure a spot in the postseason.
South, winless a season ago, didn’t play Friday night as though it was expecting something to be handed out free of charge. The RedHawks went out and earned it.
The 10th-ranked RedHawks dominated the game in all three phases in a 42-0 home win, claiming the program’s first playoff berth since 2017.
“It’s just special. Last year we’re oh and six and this year we’re going to the playoffs,” said South quarterback Kaden Younger. “It’s a moment to remember.”
The RedHawks (6-3, 4-3) led the Raiders (1-8, 0-7) 15-0 at halftime after the visitors made them work hard for two touchdowns.
South broke the game open in the third quarter, starting with Tyler Seiber's punt block that was recovered by teammate Ramie Halbrook in the end zone for a touchdown.
Later in the period, South’s Kellen Hanson intercepted Ty Abernathy’s pass, setting up the RedHawks at the CV 31. Six plays later, Seiber scored for the second time on a 6-yard run.
In the first minute of the fourth, Devin Jones sacked Abernathy and forced a fumble. Max Louber fell on the ball for a touchdown, and Jerron Berry’s point-after kick made it 35-0.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
RedHawks reserve quarterback Gaje Nicholson completed the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.
“Our grow-up has been insane. I just love this group of people and we’ve grown up so much. It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” said Halbrook, a senior lineman. “I wouldn’t choose another team in the entire world for these guys.”
The RedHawks were in must-win territory two weeks ago after a 29-13 loss at rival West Albany.
They got past Central, 21-8, last Saturday and then had the postseason in clear sight with an OSAA power ranking (7) that provided an advantage assuming Lebanon (then ranked 12) fell to Silverton and Dallas (11) defeated Central to create a three-way tie between South, Lebanon and Dallas. Those other results happened Friday.
“We’ve known what we had to do. We talked about controlling our own destiny for a while now,” said RedHawks co-head coach Jeff Louber. “For us, this was our second playoff game already because we knew we had to have the last two to have a shot to make the playoffs.”
A Crescent Valley team already short on depth took another hit last week when the Raiders lost starting quarterback Rocco McClave in a loss to Lebanon.
That made life difficult Friday. Ty Abernathy, one of the team’s best skill players, filled in as best he could. But CV had trouble moving the ball through the air or on the ground. The Raiders finished with 51 total yards, including a net minus-1 yard rushing.
“The quarterback thing for us is obviously a big loss, not having a quarterback,” said CV coach Andrew McClave, Rocco’s father. “They play hard, they execute the plan and we prepare our game plan … we just have to be perfect to win.”
The Raiders, who opened the season with a 28-27 win against 6A Lincoln, finished their season with no conference results closer than 17 points.
CV's Jake Leibelt had a 38-yard catch Friday.
Seiber rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries and Jones had two catches for 23 yards.
The 5A power rankings were scheduled to become final at 10 p.m. Saturday, so next weekend’s matchups in the round of 16 were not available late Friday night.
But the RedHawks know they’re in and have a spot in the bracket.
“We’ve been talking about belief and our kids believe in each other,” Coach Louber said. “They’re not necessarily the biggest, strongest, fastest kids out there, but they believe and they’re one heck of a team.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.