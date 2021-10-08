High school football: RedHawks' offensive line leads the way in win against Spartans

He rushed 14 times for 102 yards for the game and a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Teammate Avery Adams added 55 yards on five carries, including a 28-yarder.

“It just feels great that our offense can’t be stopped. We just keep going over and over again and running it down their throat and they can’t stop anything,” Kollaer said. “It was crazy. I owe it all to our O-line. They did great today.”

Corvallis (3-3, 2-2) had struggles moving the ball on the ground, rushing 26 times for 95 yards. Twenty-three of that total came on a Nathan Thompson run that looked to have been set up as a pass play.

Worsch led the Spartans with 39 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Quarterback Carter Steeves was 16-of-24 passing for 187 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns to Carson Wright and Truman Brasfield. Wright had four catches for 74 yards and Thompson four for 45.

Corvallis was able to move the ball, just not enough.