High school football: Dallas grabs momentum and pulls away from South Albany

Seiber, a senior running back and linebacker who was in on big plays on both sides of the ball, said his team didn’t have the same spark at the beginning of the game that he’s used to seeing.

“A lot of time we come out with a lot of heart and a lot of passion because we just want to win. It was there before the game. But when the game started and at halftime it just wasn’t really there. I think that kind of killed us, sort of,” he said. “We went into half and everybody was still down, even though we were just down by one. Then they came out and scored on their first couple drives and we couldn’t put anything together.”

South had four personal fouls to Dallas’ two, but none were impactful as the one called on the RedHawks early in the third quarter.

“We did some really good things, too,” coach Younger said. “We were able to throw the ball. We were able to run the ball out of our I-set. So those are the things we’ll continue to take a look at and get better at.”

Despite the loss, South is still well within reach of the 5A state playoffs with four regular-season games left, starting with next week’s homecoming contest against Corvallis.