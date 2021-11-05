High school football: Complete-game effort moves Bulldogs into state quarterfinals

West Albany High put together what coach Brian Mehl estimated was probably his team's most complete game of the season to date.

Still some work to do, he said, but the playoffs are never a bad time to be playing well.

The Bulldogs had the upper hand on Scappoose from the start Friday night in an OSAA 5A football round of 16 game at Memorial Stadium. Highlight runs from Tyler Hart-McNally, three defensive stops deep in their own territory and a passing game that produced in a big way added up to a 35-0 win and a

“I don’t know if we’ve put the full thing together. We’ve had two weeks in a row where the offense is doing what we need to do to get off to a better start. The defense played like I expected them to play,” Mehl said. “We’re getting closer to putting it all together. But I don’t think we’re quite there. There’s still growth this team can make. But solid effort tonight.”

Third-seeded and fourth-ranked West (9-1) will get a rematch with 11th-seeded and 10th-ranked Dallas (6-4) in the state quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs defeated the visiting Dragons 21-9 back on Sept. 17. Dallas advanced with a 7-6 win at No. 6 Pendleton. Silverton hosts North Salem in the other quarterfinal in the bottom half of the bracket.

Friday, West played complementary football to take an early lead.

A short punt on the first drive by Scappoose (5-5) set up the Bulldogs at the Indian 45. A 39-yard pass from Michael Cale to Brock Nelson set up Hart-McNally’s 5-yard touchdown run, the first of three scores for the freshman.

Scappoose then drove nine plays to the West 1 before Brysen Kachel timed the snap well and crunched Indian quarterback Luke McNabb as he tried to sneak it across the goal line. One play later, West’s Chase Barnes was in on a fourth-down tackle that stopped D’Angelo Macedo Becker short to create a turnover on downs.

“I felt like we came out and really dominated. The scoreboard showed that,” said Bulldogs lineman Carson Benedict. “Coach Pouliot (defensive coordinator Cole Pouliot) called all the blitzes, we practiced hard and he put us in position to make plays and we made plays. We gave up a couple big plays and we were able to battle back, stop them, and that’s what matters.”

Late in the first quarter, McNabb ran 37 yards to the West 9 after a Bulldog punt, and an offsides call moved it to the 4. On the final play of the period, McNabb scampered right toward the sideline, where he was met by Benedict and others on a 1-yard gain. That was McNabb’s final play of the game, as he suffered an apparent shoulder injury.

With the help of a West Albany personal foul after the next play, the Indians would get three more plays after McNabb exited but couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. The possession ended with a low 26-yard field goal attempt being blocked.

“It hurts as a coach seeing a kid like that go down. That’s a really good kid and a very outstanding football player,” Mehl said of McNabb, Scappoose coach Sean McNabb’s son. “But up to that injury, we made some killer stands at the goal line. Credit coach Pouliot, our staff and our guys for making those plays. But once he went down you could tell he kind of deflated them, and I feel sorry for him for having to go down that way.”

West then went right down the field to start a stretch of three touchdowns in less than four minutes. Ashton Cavender caught a 19-yard pass and Cale found Houston all alone in the right side of the end zone for a 21-yard score.

The Scappoose offense went three and out. Nelson had a 38-yard reception and Anthony Vestal scored on a 6-yard run. Another quick Indians drive was followed by Hart-McNally taking a Cale lateral pass to the right and down the sideline for a 59-yard touchdown. Just like that it was 28-0.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with another big defensive stop, getting the ball back after the visitors reached the West 4.

Six plays into the next drive, on a snap from the Scappoose 19, Hart-McNally appeared to be bottled up near the Bulldog sideline but found his way out of trouble. He escaped multiple defenders and sprinted to the other side of the field for a touchdown, outrunning anyone trying to catch him.

Hart-McNally finished with 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries and a 12-yard catch.

“Tyler had another special game,” Mehl said. “His talent gives us a lot of flexibility with our offensive attack. He is continuing to get better every single week. We’re just happy to have a kid like that.”

Cale was 12-of-14 passing for 203 yards (197 in the first half) and one touchdown. Nelson had three catches for 83 yards and Houston 5 for 59.

The Bulldog defense limited Scappoose to 71 yards rushing (66 of that on eight runs from McNabb) and 104 yards passing in the sixth game this season that West has allowed 14 or fewer points.

“Coach (Pouliot), he really coaches us up in practice. We really get ready for the game, study hard, make sure we know what we’ve got to do. We work as a team on defense and that’s how we win games here,” West linebacker Bryce Bowers said. “We could play a little better. Good start to the playoffs, one and oh. Let’s go two and oh now.”

