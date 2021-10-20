High school football capsules (Oct. 21)

The Bulldogs have trailed in the third quarter of four of their seven games but find themselves undefeated. They’ve scored three combined points in their last two first halves but are still within reach of a conference title.

West has allowed 34 second-half points in seven games, including three shutouts.

“We’re just kind of a battle-tested team. Six of our seven games have been fighting through a lot of adversity. Tonight was another night that way,” West coach Brian Mehl said after last Friday’s 29-13 home win against South Albany in which the Bulldogs trailed 7-0 at halftime. “I think when you play close games, these kids understand that we can find a way to overcome that. We’ve proven it six of the seven games. I think it gives you confidence when you’re in those moments.”

Silverton will test that confidence. The Foxes, who took 6A No. 3 Tualatin to the wire in a 35-28 loss back on Sept. 10, have blown out teams that the Bulldogs struggled to get past.

Among four common league opponents for Silverton and West, the Foxes are a combined plus-70 in point differential.

Lebanon at Crescent Valley

Records: Lebanon 3-4, 3-2 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-6, 0-5 5A SD3