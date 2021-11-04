High school football capsules (Nov. 5)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted; Final OSAA coaches rankings in parentheses

The flip of the calendar to November means it’s time for postseason high school football. Area schools still alive this week after competing in the OSAA round of 16 in their respective brackets.

FRIDAY

5A

South Albany at (7) Hood River Valley

Records: 9-seed South Albany 6-3, 4-3 Special District 3; 8-seed Hood River Valley 8-1, 6-1 SD1

Winner plays: 1-seed (2) Wilsonville or 16-seed Churchill

The RedHawks’ saw their hopes of hosting a state playoff game this week fade last Friday night when their OSAA power ranking dropped from 7 to 9 despite winning the second of two straight games to lock up their spot of the bracket.

Instead, South will take a 135-mile bus ride to the Columbia River Gorge and try to get to the state quarterfinals for the second time in as many playoff appearances. The RedHawks last made the postseason in 2017.

Hood River Valley, one of 5A’s highest-scoring teams at 40.8 points a game, took its only loss Sept. 24 in a 35-21 home setback to league champion Pendleton. The Eagles didn’t play last week after taking a forfeit win against La Salle Prep.

The Mid-Willamette Conference got two of the classification’s four at-large berths — for a total of five teams — in the OSAA 16-team bracket as Lebanon and Dallas were also included.

Lebanon at (5) Canby

Records: 13-seed Lebanon 4-5, 4-3 Specials District 3; 4-seed Canby 7-2, 6-1 SD2

Winner plays: 5-seed (3) Thurston or 12-seed (9) Ridgeview

Regular participants in the playoffs, the Warriors are seeking their first postseason win since 2017. Lebanon, which rebounded from a difficult 0-2 start against tough opponents, plays its third straight road game.

Canby’s losses this season are to fourth-ranked West Albany (17-14) and second-ranked Wilsonville (38-12).

Scappoose at (4) West Albany

Records: 14-seed Scappoose 5-4, 4-3 Special District 2; 3-seed West Albany 8-1, 6-1 SD3

Winner plays: 6-seed (6) Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii or 11-seed (10) Dallas

The way the schedule worked out, the Bulldogs are home for the fourth time in five weeks. West has had two of its three best scoring games of the season in the last three weeks but has also given up 55 points the past two weeks.

Scappoose finished fourth in Special District 2 and was competitive with the league’s top two teams in No. 2 Wilsonville (52-41) and No. 5 Canby (33-21).

3A

Philomath vs. (7) Warrenton

Records: 13-seed Philomath 6-3, 3-2 Special District 1 West; 4-seed Warrenton 6-2, 4-1 SD1 East

Location: Astoria High School

Winner plays: 5-seed (5) La Pine or 12-seed (9) Amity

The local Warriors, who haven’t played in two weeks after a forfeit home win against Taft, showed they could compete with league rivals Amity (20-6) and Dayton (9-7), which finished ahead of Philomath in the standings.

Warrenton, the second-place team in its league, has losses to 2A No. 1 Heppner (15-12) and 3A No. 1 Rainier (32-12). The (other) Warriors have wins versus 3A playoff teams Blanchet Catholic, Sutherlin and Yamhill-Carlton and 2A playoff team Knappa.

Santiam Christian at (8) Dayton

Records: 11-seed Santiam Christian 4-4, 2-3 Special District 2 North; 6-seed Dayton 8-1, 5-0 SD1 West

Winner plays: 3-seed (2) South Umpqua or 14-seed Yamhill Carlton

The Eagles had a sub-.500 league record (2-3) for the first time in a long time but still got into the playoffs with an at-large berth. They ended a three-game losing streak with a 42-0 win at Pleasant Hill last week.

Dayton’s loss, 37-16 at home to No. 5 La Pine, came Sept. 17. The Pirates have won their last two games, Philomath and Amity, were decided by a combined 10 points.

2A

Jefferson at (5) Knappa

Records: 12-seed Jefferson 6-3, 4-2 Special District 3; 5-seed Knappa 7-1, 4-0 SD1

Winner plays: 4-seed (3) Coquille or 13-seed Monroe

After dealing with COVID protocols in their program, the Lions won three of four to make the state playoff bracket. Jefferson is a combined 10-5 the past two seasons under Kaleb Gilgan.

Knappa opened its season with a 45-14 loss at 3A No. 7 Warrenton. Just two of the Loggers’ games since have been closer than 31 points.

Monroe at (3) Coquille

Records: 13-seed Monroe 4-3, 6-3 Special District 3; 4-seed Coquille 6-1, 4-1 SD4

Winner plays: 5-seed (5) Knappa or 12-seed Jefferson

The Dragons slipped into the bracket thanks to their 30-29 win at Creswell to end the regular season and a No. 13 power ranking. Monroe has made the state quarterfinals in three straight postseasons (2017-19).

Coquille’s only loss was by forfeit to Lakeview, giving the Honkers the league title. Coquille has defeated Bandon and Oakland, who face each other in the 2A bracket.

SATURDAY

1A

Alsea vs. Triangle Lake

Records: Alsea 6-1; Triangle Lake 4-2

Location: Crook County High School (Prineville)

Time: 4 p.m.

This 6-player state semifinal is a rematch of the season opener won by host Alsea, 33-19. The Wolverines lost the following week, 26-13 at home to Eddyville Charter. But they’ve won five straight since then, including a 51-48 playoff victory at Prairie City/Burnt River last week.

Triangle Lake’s only defeat besides that to Alsea was to Eddyville Charter, 25-19 on the road. The Lakers avenged that loss last week, winning 43-13, again on the road.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa

