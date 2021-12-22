High school boys soccer: Philomath's Grimmer named player of the year, Ellis coach of the year

Philomath’s Mark Grimmer Jr. was named the 4A boys soccer state player of the year, as voted on by the state’s coaches.
Grimmer, a senior midfielder, led the Warriors to a 17-1 record and the state title with a 2-1 win against Hidden Valley in a game that was decided on penalty kicks.
Philomath junior goalkeeper Teddy Benbow joined Grimmer on the all-state first team. Philomath’s David Ellis was voted coach of the year.
Philomath senior Dylan Bell and Philomath junior Mateo Candanoza were selected to the second team. Candanoza was also an all-state cross-country runner, taking sixth at the state meet.
Corvallis senior Jesus Pulido and junior teammate Kellen Filker made the 5A all-state first team. Spartans sophomore Ryan John made the second team.
Corvallis (12-4-2) lost 5-0 to La Salle Prep in the state championship.
La Salle Prep senior Mizael Harris is the player of the year and Willamette’s Jason Burke the coach of the year.