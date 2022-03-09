 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school boys basketball: CV's Noah Dewey is Mid-Willamette player of the year

  • 0

Crescent Valley High senior Noah Dewey was named the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball player of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.

Dewey led the Raiders to a second-place finish in the Mid-Willamette and a spot in the 5A state tournament.

Named to the all-conference first team were Lebanon senior Henry Pointer, Crescent Valley senior Jake Leibelt, Crescent Valley junior Adam Temesgen, Silverton seniors Neil Efimov, Jordan McCarty and Ryan Redman-Brown and Central junior Chase Nelson.

Silverton’s Jamie McCarty is the coach of the year.

Noah Dewey

Noah Dewey
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News