High school boys basketball: CV's Noah Dewey is Mid-Willamette player of the year

Crescent Valley High senior Noah Dewey was named the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball player of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.
Dewey led the Raiders to a second-place finish in the Mid-Willamette and a spot in the 5A state tournament.
Named to the all-conference first team were Lebanon senior Henry Pointer, Crescent Valley senior Jake Leibelt, Crescent Valley junior Adam Temesgen, Silverton seniors Neil Efimov, Jordan McCarty and Ryan Redman-Brown and Central junior Chase Nelson.
Silverton’s Jamie McCarty is the coach of the year.