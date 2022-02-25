 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

High school basketball roundup: East Linn Christian boys make state tournament

East Linn Christian advanced to the OSAA 2A boys basketball tournament with Friday night’s 50-42 win at Illinois Valley in Cave Junction.

The 13th-seeded Eagles (20-7) will play 12th-seeded Bonanza (19-6) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in a state quarterfinal at Pendleton High School. Illinois Valley was the fourth seed in the 2A playoffs.

Bonanza won 64-61 at fifth-seeded Jefferson on Friday.

In the 3A state playoffs, fifth-seeded Santiam Christian fell at home to 12th-seeded Umatilla, 71-61. 16th-seeded Harrisburg lost 59-49 at top-ranked Westside Christian in Tigard.

Central 59, West Albany 43

Michael Cale had 14 points with two 3-pointers in the Bulldogs’ Mid-Willamette Conference road loss.

Brenden Konzelman and Austin Simmons added six points apiece for West (6-19, 4-12), which finished its season Friday.

Other boys scores: Lebanon 77, Dallas 65; Corvallis 48, South Albany 42

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland had 16 points in seventh-ranked Crescent Valley's 52-48 loss at No. 2 Silverton in a battle for first place in the Mid-Willamette.

Molly Campbell added 10 points and Taelyn Bentley and Charlotte Patel eight apiece for the Raiders (17-7, 12-3) who close the regular season Tuesday at home against North Salem.

Kyleigh Brown had 20 points for Silverton (19-4, 13-2).

Lebanon 73, Dallas 29

Haley Hargis had 24 points for Lebanon in the home win.

Bailey Donohue added 20 points and Hallie Jo Miller 11 for the Warriors (9-13, 7-8), who play Tuesday at No. 2 Silverton.

Other girls scores: Corvallis 63, South Albany 39; West Albany 68, Central 49; Ridgeview 61, Philomath 54

